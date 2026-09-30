PFAs Exposure to Stocks, FGN Papers Cross N24trn on Lucrative Returns

Kayode Tokede

Driven by the quest for lucrative returns on investment, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) exposure to stock market and federal government securities crossed the N24 trillion mark to N24.12 trillion as of August 2026.

This represents about 18.88 per cent or N3.83 billion Year-till-Date (YtD) increase when compared to N20.29 trillion reported December 2025.

Data released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), revealed that the N24.12 trillion PFAs exposure represents about 75.8 per cent of the N31.80 trillion current net asset value as of August 2026.

The PenCom data highlighted a significant increase in pension investments in both the stock market and government securities this year, reflecting the dual attraction of strong market returns and the safety of sovereign debt instruments.

Federal government securities comprises; FGN Bonds held-to-maturity and available-for-sale, Treasury Bills, Agency Bonds issued by the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), Sukuk instruments, Green Bonds, and state government securities.

In the seven months of 2026, PFAs exposure in the stock market moved from N3.96 trillion reported in December 2025 to N6.32 trillion, representing an increase of 59.8per cent or N2.37 trillion.

For the FGN Securities, it moved to N17.8 trillion as of August 2026, about 8.98 per cent or N1.47 trillion inicrase from N16.33 trillion reported by PenCom December 2025.

The sharp appreciation this year underscores pension managers’ growing confidence in the Nigerian stock market amid improved corporate earnings and favorable macroeconomic conditions. It further reinforced the role of government debt instruments as a cornerstone of pension portfolio allocation.

Market analysts attributed the growing exposure to equities to the remarkable performance of the Nigerian stock market this year.

They noted that improved corporate fundamentals, stronger earnings growth, and renewed investor confidence encouraged PFAs to increase their market participation.

At the same time, attractive yields on government securities continued to offer pension managers opportunities to secure stable, predictable returns.

Treasury Bills and government bonds have remained particularly attractive to institutional investors. As of early 2026, Treasury Bill yields ranged between 16 per cent and 18 per cent depending on tenor and prevailing market conditions.Currently, the yield on Treasury Bills is around 16 per cent.

The sustained appetite for government securities has also been supported by strong investor confidence in the monetary authorities’ efforts to manage inflationary pressures and maintain foreign exchange stability.

The impact of pension funds on the equities market has become increasingly visible. Their participation contributed significantly to the bullish momentum on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), with investors gaining approximately N64.6 trillion in market value during the eight months of 2026.

The breakdown of the N64.6 trillion overall market capitalisation growth in eight months of 2026 showed that the equities market appreciated by N58.6 trillion or 59.04 per cent to N157.7 trillion as of August 2026 from N99.183 trillion December 2025.

The market rally unfolded against a backdrop of improving macroeconomic indicators. Inflation moderated to 15.39 per cent in August 2026, down from 15.15 per cent in December 2025, while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 23.00 per cent from 27 per cent.

Analysts said pension funds were among the major beneficiaries of the strong re-rating of Nigerian equities, noting that many fundamentally sound stocks had previously traded below their intrinsic values.

They argued that the relative stability of the naira, improving economic outlook, and stronger investor sentiment encouraged PFAs to increase their exposure to the stock market while maintaining substantial positions in fixed-income assets.

Industry observers also pointed to the remarkable growth of the pension sector over the years, driven largely by regulatory reforms introduced by PenCom. These reforms, alongside mergers and acquisitions among operators, have strengthened the industry’s capacity to mobilise long-term savings and channel them into productive investments.

Speaking on the investment strategy of PFAs, MD/CEO, Globalview Capital Limited, Aruna Kebira, said that pension fund investments are guided by strict regulatory safeguards designed to protect contributors’ retirement savings.

According to him, the pension industry operates under a highly regulated framework because it manages workers’ retirement contributions and must therefore prioritise capital preservation.

He explained that PenCom imposes limits on investments in volatile assets, compelling PFAs to adopt prudent portfolio strategies that balance growth with safety.

“Pension fund administrators are required to maintain a careful balance between fixed-income and variable-income investments. The objective is to preserve contributors’ funds while generating sustainable returns over the long term.

“This diversified approach reflects the varying risk appetites of contributors and the distinct fund categories within the pension system. Ultimately, the overriding goal is to ensure that retirees have access to a secure and dependable source of income,” he added.