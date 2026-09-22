Tinubu Eulogises Oba Olu Falae at 88 and Renowned Banker, Henry Imasekha, at 70

• Yahaya, Oborevwori, Soludo, Musa, military, Dafinone hail First Lady at 66

Deji Elumoye, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka, and Sylvester Idowu in Warri





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated elder statesman, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and co-founder of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Oba Olu Falae, on his 88th birthday on September 21, 2026.

The president, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the celebrant as one of the great Nigerians, whose contributions to the country’s political and democratic evolution had earned an enduring place in the nation’s history.

Tinubu extolled Falae’s distinguished public service, including his tenure as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Minister of Finance, as well as his contributions as an all-round administrator.

The president particularly commended the elder statesman’s role in the pro-democracy movement and his commitment to restoring democratic rule during one of the most challenging periods in Nigeria’s political history.

Tinubu said, “Chief Falae is a patriot whose life reflects a deep commitment to the service of our nation. As a co-founder and prominent figure in the NADECO movement, he was among Nigerians who advocated the restoration of democratic governance and defended the principles of constitutional rule and citizens’ rights even at a risk to their lives.

“His contributions to public administration, economic development and the struggle for democracy are significant chapters in our national journey.

“On this Special day, I celebrate your extraordinary courage, wisdom and dedication to Nigeria. Your generation played an important role in defending the political emancipation of our people, and their sacrifice reminds us of our collective responsibility to strengthen our democracy and build a more prosperous nation.”

The president also rejoiced with renowned banker, chartered accountant, and entrepreneur, Mr Henry Imasekha, on his 70th birthday on September 21, 2026.

Tinubu joined the Imasekhas, friends, and associates in celebrating a man whose work, he said, had touched several important areas of Nigeria’s economic life.

Fondly known as HI, Imasekha spent a significant part of his professional life in banking. He started at International Merchant Bank in 1982 and had a career in corporate banking, investment banking, and treasury.

He later served at United Bank for Africa as Executive Director, Investment Banking, and later as Executive Director of the Corporate Bank. His work later took him into telecommunications, technology and energy.

Tinubu particularly recalled the early days of mobile telecommunications in Nigeria, when Imasekha served as a pioneer director, Vice Chairman, and one of the promoters of Econet Wireless Nigeria, now Airtel Nigeria, as the newly liberalised sector began to change how Nigerians lived and did business.

Imasekha also co-founded CYBERSOC Africa Limited, a pan-African cybersecurity company providing threat detection and response services to businesses and institutions across the continent.

He currently chairs Eroton Exploration and Production Company Limited and has, over the years, brought his professional experience to national discussions on banking, monetary policy, and development.

Beyond business, many professionals and entrepreneurs who now lead major institutions in Nigeria’s financial, energy, and business sectors had benefited from his mentorship, counsel, and support. Much of his service to society had been rendered away from public attention.

Tinubu stated, “I remember those early days of the telecommunications revolution very well. We were opening up a sector that would go on to change the lives of millions of Nigerians, and HI was one of those who believed in what was possible.

“But his story is not only about the businesses he helped to build. Over the years, he has given his time, experience and support to many people, some of whom have gone on to lead important institutions in our economy.

“He has done much of this quietly, and that is something I respect about him. HI has always carried himself with confidence, generosity and a strong belief in Nigeria and its people.

“At 70, I celebrate a friend and compatriot who has done well for himself, but who has also made room for others to succeed.”

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at 66

More wishes continued to pour in for First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, who turned 66 years yesterday.

Muhammadu Yahaya

Chairman of Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NNGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya felicitated with the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 66th birthday.

In a goodwill message to mark the occasion, Yahaya, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, as well as his colleagues in NNGF, joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the first lady.

He described her as a woman of faith, dignity, compassion, and remarkable commitment to humanity and national development.

According to a press release issued by Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor hailed Mrs. Tinubu’s consistent commitment to the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly women, children, and families in need.

He particularly commended her humanitarian interventions through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which he said had provided meaningful relief and renewed hope to many Nigerians while complementing the federal government’s efforts to improve the wellbeing of citizens.

Yahaya stated, “Your Excellency, your steadfast support for your dear husband, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is equally worthy of commendation.

“Through wisdom, grace and devotion, you have remained a source of strength and counsel, contributing quietly but significantly to the President’s efforts to steer our nation through a period of reform, renewal and transformation.”

The NNGF chairman expressed appreciation for Senator Tinubu’s commitment to national unity, social welfare, and inclusive development, stressing that Gombe State and the northern region value her efforts towards improving the lives of Nigerians and strengthening the bonds of national cohesion.

He assured the first lady of the continued commitment of Gombe State Government and the northern governors to working closely with her office and the presidency in advancing programmes that will promote social welfare, improve the quality of life of citizens and foster a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

The governor prayed Almighty God to continue to bless Senator Tinubu with good health, more wisdom, renewed strength and abundant grace, wishing her many more years of impactful service to humanity and the nation.

Sheriff Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, also congratulated Senator Tinubu on her 66th birthday, describing her as a compassionate woman whose commitment to the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians remains commendable.

According to a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the governor joined other Nigerians and well-wishers nationwide in celebrating the first lady on the milestone.

Oborevwori commended Mrs. Tinubu for her support for her husband, President Bola Tinubu, and her contributions to initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the downtrodden and less privileged in society.

He described her as an “Amazon” whose public engagements and humanitarian interventions had continued to complement the efforts of the federal government in addressing the needs of vulnerable citizens.

The governor said the first lady had demonstrated that public service was not only about occupying positions of authority but also showing compassion and using influence to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

He stated that her experience as a former teacher, lawmaker, and First Lady had positioned her to appreciate the challenges confronting families and communities, particularly those at the margins of society.

Chukwuma Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, described Senator Tinubu as a woman of grace, conviction, and compassion, whose life of service had touched countless families across the country. Soludo stated this in his goodwill message to commemorate the birthday of the first lady.

He stated, “Today, Anambra State joins millions of Nigerians to celebrate a remarkable woman whose public life has been defined by service.

“As a distinguished former Senator, she brought a strong voice to the National Assembly, advocating for the welfare of women, children and families and using her legislative platform to advance causes that matter to ordinary people.”

The governor stated that the first lady had carried the same spirit into her role as the mother of the nation.

He said through the Renewed Hope Initiative, she had shown motherly care for Nigerians in every region, reaching out to the vulnerable without regard to ethnicity, religion, or political persuasion.

Soludo added that the first lady had made compassion a national conversation and a practical programme of action, recalling with gratitude her recent official visit to Anambra State, during which she flagged off the National Community Food Bank Programme for the South-east, an intervention aimed at tackling child malnutrition.

The governor said, “These gestures reflect a leader who invests in people, in their livelihoods, their skills and their future.

“The people of Anambra are deeply grateful, and the title bestowed on her is a mark of the affection she has earned in our land.”

Christopher Musa

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, Ministry of Defence, and Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) extended their warmest felicitations and heartfelt congratulations to Senator Tinubu on her birthday.

Musa described the first lady as a beacon of hope, grace, and compassion whose dedicated service, leadership, and steadfast support for President Bola Tinubu had continued to inspire millions of Nigerians across the country.

According to a statement by Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister said, “The First Lady’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities, empowering women and youths, and championing social welfare through the Renewed Hope Initiative has made a profound impact on our country’s socio-economic landscape.

“Her motherly guidance, wisdom, and selfless advocacy for peace and national unity remain invaluable to the nation.”

Musa commended her ongoing support for the men and women of the armed forces and their families, highlighting her deep empathy and consistent encouragement for those serving on the front lines to secure the homeland.

Musa SAID, “As Her Excellency celebrates another year of God’s grace and abundant blessings, we pray that Almighty God grants her robust health, long life, divine wisdom, and renewed strength to continue her noble work alongside the Commander-in-Chief in steering Nigeria towards peace, security, and prosperity.”

Ede Dafinone

Senator for Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, felicitated Senator Tinubu on her 66th birthday, commending her contributions to public service and humanitarian development.

Dafinone, in a birthday message on behalf of his family and the people of Delta Central, described the first lady’s public service journey as a testament to her commitment to faith, compassion, and national development.

He recalled her years as First Lady of Lagos State, her tenure as senator for Lagos Central, and her current role as First Lady of Nigeria, stating that she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to serving the people.

According to Dafinone, through the Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Tinubu has focused on interventions in key areas, including education, healthcare, social investment, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

He said the initiatives had provided support to women, youths, and vulnerable Nigerians across the country.