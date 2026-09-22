CAS Participates in Beam Signing Event for 12 AH-1Z Viper Attack Helicopters in Texas

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has led a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delegation to Bell Textron in Amarillo, Texas, United States of America, for the beam-signing ceremony marking a significant milestone in the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters for the NAF.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the milestone represents an important step in the implementation of the Nigeria–United States Government defence cooperation programme and Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to modernise its Armed Forces.

The acquisition, Ejodame said, reflected the strategic vision of the federal government of Nigeria to strengthen the nation’s defence and security architecture and provide the Armed Forces with the requisite platforms and capabilities to address current and emerging security threats.

The CAS expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his strategic leadership, unwavering support and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s defence and security architecture.

Speaking at the ceremony, Air Marshal Aneke noted that the acquisition demonstrated the federal government’s commitment to enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces and ensuring that the NAF remains adequately positioned to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

He said, “The acquisition of the AH-1Z Viper helicopters represents an important milestone in our continuing efforts to build a more capable, professional and mission-ready Nigerian Air Force.”

The CAS further stated that the programme aligne with his command philosophy of enhancing and sustaining a highly motivated, professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower effects in synergy with surface forces to realise national security objectives.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the capabilities being acquired translate into enhanced operational effectiveness in support of national security.

Air Marshal Aneke also acknowledged the continued support and cooperation of the United States Government, Bell Textron, Programme Management Air 276 and other stakeholders involved in the AH-1Z Viper programme.

He stressed that sustained defence cooperation, technical collaboration and capability development remain essential to the successful implementation of the programme, while reaffirming the NAF’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and promoting professional excellence.

During the ceremony, the NAF delegation also inspected the AH-1Z Viper production line at the Bell Textron facility.

The milestone underscored the continuing commitment of the federal government and the NAF to developing modern airpower capabilities and strengthening strategic partnerships that support Nigeria’s national security objectives.