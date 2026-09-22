Katsina Governor Hails Military, DSS, Vigilantes for Foiling Mass Kidnap, Killing of 18 Bandits

• Says criminals led by former school headmaster-turned bandit

•Security forces recover arms, rustled livestock

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Katsina State governor, Dr. Dikko Radda, has lauded the Nigeria Military, Department of State Services (DSS), and vigilance groups for stopping scores of bandits from attacking and mass-kidnapping residents of Gidan Iyado, Kakumi Ward, Bakori Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mua’su, stated that the intelligence-led operation, yesterday, resulted in the security forces neutralising 18 armed bandits, recovering several arms and rustled livestock.

He said: “The operation was intelligence-driven. Acting on credible information about planned mass abduction for ransom by the criminal group, our forces laid ambush using operational assets and engaged the bandits. The criminals were led by one Alhaji Musa Duki, a former school headmaster turned bandit kingpin operating from Mununu Forest in Faskari LGA.

“The security forces recovered one G3 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three motorcycles, two cows and 94 sheep,” he disclosed.

According to the Commissioner, the governor commended the gallantry of the security forces, and assured residents that a sustained covert operation is ongoing to track and neutralise the kingpin and dismantle his network completely.

“We will not relent until every forest and hideout is cleared. Efforts are ongoing by the military and the DSS to identify other members of the network, locate their hideouts and thwart further kidnapping operations in Bakori, Faskari and neighbouring communities,” the governor said.