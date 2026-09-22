2027: Makinde Welcomes APC Defectors in Oyo, Says APM’s Victory a Matter of Time

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said Allied Peoples Movement (APM) would record a massive victory in the 2027 general election.

Makinde spoke at the Boye Nation/JAF Movement Mega Concert held at Open Tennis Court of Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, where he formally received members of the movement who defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) to APM.

The defectors were led by Ajiboye Sangogade, popularly known as Boye Nation, former Personal Assistant and loyalist of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

The movement drew supporters from several local government areas across the state.

The event had earlier been announced as a major political mobilisation gathering and formal reception for the group into APM.

Makinde said he believed APM had the support of God, the people of Oyo State and Nigerians, expressing confidence that the party would win massively in the 2027 elections.

He also challenged the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, to focus on persuading voters to support him and to engage the APM governorship candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, rather than criticising his administration.

Makinde defended Adekanmbi’s professional credentials and questioned Alli’s record in the legal profession, while describing his own engineering career and professional recognition as evidence of his competence.

The governor also responded to criticism over the use of diesel generators to power some streetlights in the state.

He stated that the issue was linked to Nigeria’s wider electricity challenges and referred to President Bola Tinubu’s earlier campaign commitment concerning improvements in the country’s power sector.

He said, “God has signed off on what we are doing, and that is why it is raining. Today, we are welcoming thousands of APC members into the Allied Peoples’ Movement, and this shows that our victory is only a matter of time.”

The governor added that his administration would continue to support the APM political programme ahead of the 2027 elections.

The concert, themed, “Young, United, Unstoppable,” featured performances by Fuji musicians, including Taye Currency, Tiri Leather, Babatunmise, Ododo Emi, Ajao Samson Ajeseun Band, and Aare Rasaq Ayanfe.

The event was attended by Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; members of the national and state assemblies; commissioners; APM leaders; and other government officials.

Equally in attendance were the three APM senatorial candidates for Oyo State, 14 House of Representatives candidates, 32 House of Assembly candidates, and the party’s 33 local government chairmanship candidates.