Nigerian Firm, Ash Biomedical, Produces Seven Medications for HIV, Malaria, Hepatitis, Pregnancy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





A Nigerian firm, Ash Biomedical Diagnostics Ltd., has announced the production of seven of its own-brand diagnostic medicine to manage and treat HIV, malaria, hepatitis, and pregnancy.

The seven products include ABD HIVChek, MalChek, MalChek Plus, HepaQuik, HepaQuik Duo, PregSure, and FlaviQuik.

The products comprise 12 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) covering four critical healthcare testing areas including HIV, malaria, hepatitis, and pregnancy.

Its Managing Director, Adetoyese Shodeinde, in a statement issued Monday, stressed that the achievement reflected years of deliberate investment in quality, regulatory compliance, and product development.

Shodeinde explained that among the newest additions now available nationwide were FlaviQuik, designed for Hepatitis C rapid testing, and HepaQuik Duo, which enables dual screening for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C using one test, supporting healthcare providers and screening programmes in identifying individuals who may require further medical evaluation during a single patient encounter.

Shodeinde said for Nigerians, the significance of the milestone extended beyond product availability, adding that it represents continued progress towards strengthening confidence in locally developed healthcare solutions while expanding access to rapid diagnostics capable of supporting earlier disease detection.

He stressed that NAFDAC registration provided the formal regulatory basis for the products to be marketed in Nigeria.

Shodeinde added, “Our vision has always been bigger than producing diagnostic kits. We are building confidence in Nigerian healthcare manufacturing by ensuring that every product carrying the Ash Biomedical name meets the standards required for quality, reliability and national regulatory approval.”

He stated that Ash Biomedical’s expanded hepatitis portfolio arrived as increased hepatitis screening continued to draw national and global attention.

The managing director said through FlaviQuik and HepaQuik Duo, Ash Biomedical was contributing additional rapid diagnostic options that supported healthcare professionals in screening patients more efficiently.

Shodeinde said the company’s growing hepatitis portfolio complemented its broader commitment to developing practical diagnostic solutions that made quality testing more accessible across Nigeria.

Founded in 2011, Ash Biomedical has steadily grown from a Nigerian diagnostics company into a recognised manufacturer with products reaching healthcare institutions across the federation.

The company has delivered 15 million test kits over 15 years through more than 66 government and institutional contracts across 27 states, while its products have reached all 36 states of Nigeria.

Independent hospital evaluations conducted by the APIN Reference Laboratory, NISA Premier, Garki Hospital, Police Clinics, and the National Hospital, Abuja, found 100 per cent concordance between Ash Biomedical rapid-test results and reference laboratory findings across HIV, hepatitis B, pregnancy, and malaria testing in the evaluated samples.

For the company, Shodeinde said these achievements provided important evidence that local manufacturing and quality diagnostics could successfully coexist within Nigeria’s evolving healthcare landscape.

He revealed that the firm was simultaneously advancing the development of its diagnostics manufacturing facility in Idu, Abuja, which was in its final phase of construction and equipment installation.

Shodeinde stated that with the structure in progress, production equipment being installed, and cleanroom development advancing, the company expected to commission the factory by the first quarter of 2027.