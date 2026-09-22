Sanwo-Olu Urges Judges to Guard Judiciary’s Independence

• Says justice system must endure beyond personalities, political cycles

Wale Igbintade





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday charged judges and lawyers to protect the independence and integrity of the judiciary, declaring that the institution of justice must endure beyond individuals, administrations and political cycles.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke as his administration entered its final 10 months, said the strength of his legacy would be measured not only by roads and infrastructure but also by the institutions strengthened and systems established to serve future generations.

The governor spoke in a message delivered by Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, at a special service marking the commencement of the 2026/2027 Legal Year of the Lagos State Judiciary.

He stated, “Administrations will come and go. Judges will be appointed and retire. Office holders will change, and political seasons will pass. But the institution of justice must endure beyond personalities, governments and political cycles.”

Sanwo-Olu said, “Its integrity must remain sacred, its independence unwavering, and its commitment to truth and fairness beyond compromise.”

He said institutions serving the people must outlive those occupying public office, adding that public confidence in the justice system is essential to the stability and development of Lagos.

According to him, citizens must be confident that their rights would be protected, disputes fairly resolved, contracts respected, and the rule of law maintained.

Sanwo-Olu also linked an effective justice system to the state’s economic fortunes, stating that the administration of justice has implications for businesses, investment, and economic activities.

“For Lagos, with its enormous population, vibrant economy and complex social environment, this assurance is particularly important,” he said.

The governor assured the judiciary that the state government would continue, within its constitutional responsibilities, to support efforts to improve access to justice and strengthen the administration of justice.

He cautioned that infrastructure, technology, and institutional reforms alone could not guarantee an effective justice system.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that its ultimate strength depended on the integrity and courage of those administering justice.

He said, “It rests on integrity, it rests on courage, it rests on fairness and equity. It rests on the willingness to do what is right, even when it is difficult.”

Sanwo-Olu urged judges to administer justice without fear or favour and remain conscious of the human consequences of cases before them. He also charged lawyers to uphold the ethics and dignity of the profession.

In his sermon, titled, “Faithfulness,” Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Right Rev. James Odedeji, reinforced the governor’s message, warning judges, lawyers, and other justice-sector stakeholders against allowing personal, financial, or professional interests to compromise their responsibilities.

“The world measures success by position. But scripture measures success by faithfulness,” Odedeji said.

The bishop declared, “Justice must not be sold,” warning that professional success should not be pursued at the expense of personal integrity.

“A person may win a case and still lose his integrity,” he said.

Odedeji reminded those in positions of authority that they were stewards rather than owners, stressing that every office is temporary.

He stated, “We are stewards and not owners. Whatever position the Lord has given to us is borrowed.”

He said, “There is a Judge above every judge.”

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, pledged that judges and magistrates would continue to uphold the rule of law and discharge their responsibilities diligently.

Alogba urged lawyers and members of the public with complaints against judicial officers to use appropriate procedures, while encouraging constructive criticism that could contribute to improving the justice system.

He also called for greater cooperation between the Bench and the Bar, stressing that both are participants in the administration of justice.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, who represented the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, identified delay in the disposal of cases as a major challenge requiring continued attention.

Pedro said the responsibility for an efficient justice system extended beyond the judiciary to the executive, legislature, legal profession, and the public.

He said the state government would continue to invest in justice-sector infrastructure, professional development, and initiatives aimed at expanding access to justice.

According to him, reforms in the sector must ultimately protect rights, resolve disputes, and strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, called for greater public understanding of the law, including the use of indigenous languages to explain legal processes to citizens.

Obasa said the judiciary remained critical to the stability and development of society and urged the various arms of government to work together to make justice processes transparent and accessible.

At the Lagos Central Mosque, Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abu-Nolla, similarly urged judges, magistrates, lawyers, and public officials to make justice, fairness, and accountability the foundation of their responsibilities.

The service was attended by Administrative Judge, Justice O. A. Ipaye, who represented the Chief Judge; serving and retired judges; Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN; Senior Advocates of Nigeria; members of the Body of Benchers; magistrates; traditional rulers; members of the diplomatic corps; and other stakeholders.

The service marked the formal commencement of the 2026/2027 Legal Year of the Lagos State Judiciary.