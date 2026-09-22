Abuja Turns into West Africa’s Deal Room as 60 Startups Chase $65,000 and $5m Jackpot

• 6,000 applied, 60 picked, 20 to pitch live September 30 as ECOWAS bets on innovation to drive integration, jobs

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The future of West African trade is being negotiated this week not in a summit hall, but on a pitch stage.

Sixty of the region’s most promising startups – sieved from more than 6,000 applications – opened a 10-day battle in Abuja on Sunday for the 2nd ECOWAS Startup Awards, a festival that will mix masterclasses, exhibitions and investor deal rooms and climax with a live regional final on September 30.

It is the biggest and most commercially driven startup programme ECOWAS has ever staged.

The second edition, which runs from September 21 to 30, 2026, started with virtual masterclasses and startup clinics from September 21 to 25, followed by a physical programme in Abuja from September 28 to 30.

Twenty finalists will emerge from the 60 to pitch before an independent jury of industry experts, investors and policy stakeholders.

At stake is $65,000 in seed capital – $30,000 for the winner, $20,000 for first runner-up and $15,000 for second runner-up. Beyond the cheques, organisers are targeting about $5 million worth of investment deals across six thematic tracks.

The 60 were drawn from the 12 ECOWAS member states across sectors that define the region’s youth economy and survival economy: EdTech and Skills Development; FinTech; HealthTech; AgriTech and Food Systems; CleanTech, Climate and Green Innovation; and Tourism, Hospitality and TravelTech.

The programme is expected to bring together 300 participants, including the 60 startups, 12 technology hubs and accelerators, investors, policymakers, industry leaders and development partners.

It is organised by the ECOWAS Commission in partnership with the Pan African Alliance of Small and Medium Industries and the Investment Promotion Agencies of West African states.

The ECOWAS Commission said the award was designed to tackle the familiar killer of West African startups – products with breakthrough potential that die because founders lack managerial capacity, access to finance, market access and regulatory support.

“The ECOWAS Start-up Awards is designed to mobilise innovation, particularly by start-ups,” said Oluonye Peter, Acting Director, Private Sector and Industry, ECOWAS Commission, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

He said many founders “have innovated to address unique and specific solutions that ordinarily have breakthroughs or disruption in the system, but they cannot take their products to the market because they have little market preparation.”

“We have realised that it’s not just enough to hand over a cheque to the winner. We want to accompany the winner to the point where the firm becomes a success story, and we are able to showcase them as inspirations to the youth,” Peter said.

That accompaniment will be a six-month post-award acceleration and mentorship programme to help winners move from early-stage to growth stage, and connect them to venture capitalists, impact investors and financial institutions.

Henry Emejuo, Director-General of the Pan African Alliance for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, said the awards go beyond recognition.

“ECOWAS is an important tool for economic integration. If you may remember, the core mandate of the ECOWAS Commission is to drive economic integration among member states,” Emejuo said, describing the awards as an institutional platform to assess and strengthen startup capacity.

The first edition was held in Niamey, Niger Republic, from November 18 to 20, 2021, attracting 55 startups from 11 member states. Following its success, ECOWAS Heads of State directed that it be institutionalised.

Applications for this edition opened August 3 and closed August 31. The portal, ecowasstartupawards.ipawas.org, received more than 6,000 entries.

For a 12-member bloc seeking to rebuild economic confidence and create jobs for its 400 million people, Abuja this week is offering a different metric for integration — not communiques signed, but deals closed and startups scaled.

The top three will be known September 30.