Nigeria to Host 10th Africa Energy Summit as SETI Deepens Focus on Industrial Capacity, Finance, Innovation

Olusegun Peters

Nigeria will again become a meeting point for policymakers, energy executives, financiers, development institutions, researchers, innovators, indigenous contractors and international business leaders when the 10th Session of Africa Energy Summit opens in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from 26 to 28 November 2026.

Now in its 10th session, the Summit has evolved beyond its origins as a Solewant Group corporate event into a broader continental platform — the Africa Energy Summit, powered by Solewant Energy Training Institute- SETI, (a subsidiary of the Solewant Group). The gathering at Hotel Presidential, GRA, Port Harcourt is being positioned as Africa’s biggest private-sector-funded Africa Energy Summit, with an increasingly execution-driven agenda around energy security, industrial capacity, innovation, finance, local content, technology and human capital.

This year’s theme, ‘Scaling Innovative Industrial Capacity for Africa’s Energy Security,’ reflects a deliberate shift from simply debating Africa’s resource potential to confronting the harder question of productive capability: how the continent finances innovation, develops competitive indigenous contractors, strengthens manufacturing and technical capacity, commercialises research, builds skilled workforces and converts energy resources into wider economic value.

The direction of the 10th session is rooted in the conclusions of the 9th Africa Energy Summit held in November 2025. That Summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, security experts, financial institutions and traditional authorities around the theme of emerging technologies and sustainable energy development. Its closing communiqué reached a broad consensus that Africa’s energy future will depend on technology readiness, stronger local content, accessible financing, industrial competitiveness, modern engineering education, improved energy security and closer alignment among government, industry and academia.

Delegates at the 9th session specifically called for the urgent integration of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, automation, robotics and other digital technologies into Africa’s energy landscape. They also stressed that financing, transparency and institutional competence would remain central to attracting investment, while indigenous manufacturers, local contractors and regional industrial partnerships must be strengthened if Africa is to improve its competitiveness.

The communiqué further identified the widening gap between the pace of technological change in industry and the capacity of many universities and training institutions to respond. It called for modernised engineering and technical curricula, more sustainable funding for research institutions and structured partnerships between academia, industry and government. It also urged stronger protection of pipelines, waterways and critical infrastructure, along with deeper regional cooperation on energy infrastructure, technology transfer and market integration.

Those outcomes now provide an important bridge into the 10th session. Rather than treating the communiqué as the end of a conference cycle, SETI is using the 2026 Summit to push the conversation further into implementation — linking policy to finance, finance to enterprise, research to commercialisation, and skills development to real energy-sector opportunities.

A major feature of the 2026 programme will be the SETI MSME Boot Camp, designed to prepare selected enterprises for participation in higher-value energy-sector opportunities. The Boot Camp will focus on business readiness, proposal and pitch development, finance preparedness, market entry, procurement awareness and the commercial discipline required to move from general enterprise activity into structured oil, gas, power, renewable-energy and industrial value chains.

The programme is designed as a rollover pathway rather than a stand-alone training exercise. Participating MSMEs will move from pre-Summit preparation into exhibition, business matchmaking, finance and investment conversations, procurement introductions and post-Summit follow-up. Banks, Development Finance Institutions, investors, IOCs, NOCs, OEMs and other commercial partners are expected to provide a direct interface for businesses seeking capital, partnerships, contracts and market access.

The Summit will also place renewed emphasis on innovation commercialisation. Researchers, academics, graduate innovators, technology developers and entrepreneurs with prototypes, novel products, technical systems, tech solutions and other market-ready products will be able to present selected innovations before financial institutions, DFIs, OEMs, investors and industry partners. The objective is to move promising ideas beyond presentation into validation, pilot opportunities, licensing, co-development, financing and eventual market deployment.

For established companies, the 10th Africa Energy Summit will offer an expanded exhibition and market-access platform. Energy companies, manufacturers, technology providers, engineering firms, service companies and other businesses will be able to showcase products and capabilities while engaging directly with decision-makers, prospective clients, financiers and strategic partners. The Summit is therefore being structured as both a knowledge platform and a commercial marketplace.

The speaker and delegate architecture are also being broadened to attract practitioners with direct implementation experience. Senior executives, regulators, financiers, academics, investors, technical specialists, innovators and development institutions are expected to contribute to discussions on industrial capacity, energy financing, local content, technology adoption, pipeline and infrastructure development, workforce readiness, innovation commercialisation and cross-border African business cooperation.

SETI’s role in the Summit reflects the Institute’s wider mandate around professional training, certification, research collaboration, workforce development and applied energy innovation. As the platform powering the Africa Energy Summit, SETI is positioning the annual gathering as a place where learning, enterprise development, industry engagement and investment conversion meet — not merely as a conference built around speeches.

The transition is significant. Previous editions grew under the Solewant Group platform, but the 10th session marks a more deliberate continental identity: Africa Energy Summit, powered by SETI. Solewant Group remains the founding institutional platform and strategic convener, while the Summit itself increasingly serves a greater Africa-wide constituency of governments, businesses, financiers, innovators, researchers and emerging enterprises.

This broader orientation also reflects the evolution of the conversation beyond Nigeria. Africa’s energy-security challenge is continental: countries face different resource profiles and policy environments, but many share the same need for finance, industrial capability, technology transfer, competitive local enterprises, skilled manpower and stronger regional markets. The Summit is intended to create a practical meeting point for these interests.

The formal conference programme will hold at Hotel Presidential, GRA, Port Harcourt, on 26 and 27 November 2026, with exhibitions, policy and industry sessions, financing conversations, innovation pitching and structured business engagement. The 28 November programme will close the 10th session with the Africa Energy Summit Golf Tournament and Executive Networking, followed later that evening by an Evening of Praise, Worship and Awards Night — a ceremonial close designed around thanksgiving, recognition, fellowship and relationship-building.

As the Summit enters its 10th session, its central message is increasingly clear: Africa’s energy future will not be secured by resources alone. It will be secured by productive industrial capacity, finance, technology, capable institutions, competitive enterprises, skilled people and the ability to commercialise African innovation at scale.

That is the proposition SETI intends to place before Africa in Port Harcourt this November. Join us at the 10th Session of Africa Energy Summit let’s move Africa to a sustainable, thriving and energy secured future for all.

Established 26 years ago, Solewant Group has consistently and progressively built capabilities in steel pipes, pipeline coating, fabrication, construction, corrosion protection, field-joint services, technical training and industrial manufacturing.

Solewant Group’s business around steel pipes, pipe coating, fabrication, construction and protection of metal and concrete assets serving the oil, gas, water, refinery, petrochemical and allied industries has continued to service the African energy sector.

The group had at the beginning of 2025, launched its Roadmap Plus 2025–2035, as a long-term growth and industrial development strategy of an African energy services company that was determined to compete internationally by continuous and deliberate investments in its people, plants, products and technical solutions.

Focused on the expansion of the Group’s manufacturing capabilities at the Solewant Industrial Park, Alode-Eleme/Onne, Rivers State, the Roadmap Plus recorded its first major achievement in July 2025 when the company commissioned a specialised pipe bend and fitting multi-layer coating facility.

The facility, which was developed in partnership with the company’s foreign partners – Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) – aimed to address a longstanding technical challenge associated with applying protective multi-layer coating systems to bends, tees, flanges and other irregular pipeline components.

Under the Roadmap Plus, another milestone was recorded with the commissioning of the Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings and Paints Limited manufacturing plant on July 31, 2026, transforming the company from being predominantly an applicator and provider of industrial coating solutions to a domestic manufacturer of protective coating materials and paints.

The Group’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi also confirmed that the state-of-the-art Specialty Protective Coatings and Paints Manufacturing Plant was a product of Roadmap Plus, which aligned with the company’s wider objective of strengthening domestic manufacturing, skills development, technology transfer and Nigeria’s industrial value chain.

.Peters wrote from Lagos