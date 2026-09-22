  • Monday, 21st September, 2026

LECON Finance Receives ‘B/Stable/B’ Ratings from S&P Global Ratings

Business | 4 seconds ago

LECON Finance Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Bank of Industry (BOI), has been assigned ‘B’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings by S&P Global Ratings, with a Stable Outlook, underscoring the leasing company’s strategic importance within the BOI Group and expectations of continued parental support.

In its September 15, 2026 rating action, S&P Global Ratings identified LECON Finance as a core subsidiary of BOI, noting that its ratings are aligned with those of its parent. S&P expects LECON Finance’s ratings to move in tandem with those of BOI.

Commenting on the rating, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LECON Finance, Mrs. Ebehiriere Ehi-Omoike, said: “We are pleased with the ‘B/Stable/B’ rating assigned to LECON Finance by S&P Global Ratings. The recognition of our strategic importance within the BOI Group reinforces the strength of our business direction and the confidence we have in our growth prospects. With the support of our parent, our recapitalisation programme and the continued expansion of our finance leasing business, we remain focused on deepening access to productive assets for Nigerian businesses while building a stronger and more sustainable leasing business.”

LECON Finance provides operating lease solutions to BOI and finance leasing solutions to Nigerian clients. S&P noted that operating leases accounted for 57 per cent of LECON Finance’s total leases at year-end 2025, while the company has expanded its finance lease portfolio to Nigerian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to acquire productive assets.

S&P also highlighted LECON Finance’s close alignment with BOI’s development mandate. Although the company represented approximately 0.5 per cent of the Group’s total assets at year-end 2025, the rating agency expects its business to continue expanding.

The agency further noted that BOI deposited ₦20 billion with LECON Finance in 2025, with plans to convert the funds into equity subject to regulatory approval.

Compose

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.