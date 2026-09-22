Dangote IPO Puts Nigeria’s Refining Economy in Spotlight

Peter Uzoho

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dangote Refinery has heightened investor interest in Nigeria’s emerging refining economy, with industry stakeholders set to examine how the country can translate expanding refining capacity into sustained economic value.

The issue is expected to feature prominently at the Nigeria Oil Refining Summit (NORS) 2026, scheduled to hold this month in Lagos under the theme, “Refining for Value: Linking Upstream Supply to Downstream Demand.”

The summit, hosted by the Crude Oil Refinery-Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) in partnership with The Legend & Legacy Company, will bring together refiners, upstream producers, regulators, investors, banks, development finance institutions, traders and infrastructure and service providers.

The Event Director of NORS and Chief Executive Officer of The Legend & Legacy Company, Kunle Odusola-Stevenson, said the Dangote IPO had brought the capital market more directly into discussions about the future of refining in Nigeria.

“The Dangote IPO has brought capital markets squarely into the refining conversation. NORS 2026 will take that conversation further by examining how Nigeria can attract capital, strengthen commercial linkages and convert refining capacity into lasting economic value,” he said.

Odusola-Stevenson, however, said expanding refining capacity alone would not be sufficient to deliver the desired economic benefits, stressing that reliable and commercially viable crude supply remained critical to the success of the industry.