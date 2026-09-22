ABUMET Opens New Digital Learning Opportunities For Kano Pupils With Modern ICT Centre

Bennett Oghifo

In a major investment in education and community development, Nigeria’s leading glass and aluminium solutions company, ABUMET, has donated a fully equipped digital learning centre to Race Course Model Primary School, Kano, giving hundreds of pupils access to modern technology and practical computer education for the first time.

The initiative is part of ABUMET’s commitment to improving educational outcomes and helping young Nigerians acquire the digital skills needed to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.

To bring the project to life, the company provided the school with 24 desktop computers, solar-powered electricity infrastructure, and new classroom furniture for both pupils and teachers. The intervention is already creating a more conducive learning environment and introducing learners to hands-on computer education in ways that were previously difficult to achieve.

For many of the pupils, the facility represents a first meaningful encounter with digital technology, opening new possibilities for learning, creativity and future career development.

Speaking during the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) visit to the school, ABUMET General Manager, Diemo Schillack, said the project was inspired by the company’s desire to help bridge the digital divide and ensure that children are not left behind in the modern knowledge economy.

According to him, exposure to technology at an early age can significantly influence a child’s educational journey, build confidence and create opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. We believe every child deserves access to quality learning tools and the opportunity to develop skills that will prepare them for the future,” Schillack said, adding, technology is now part of everyday life, and introducing these young learners to digital tools early gives them a stronger foundation for their education and future careers.

The ABUMET General Manager expressed appreciation for the warm welcome received from the pupils and staff, describing their enthusiasm and excitement as inspiring. He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting education and community development, saying that ABUMET plans to return within a year to assess the pupils’ progress and the impact of the learning centre.

The Head Teacher of Race Course Model Primary School, Salisu Alhassan, thanked ABUMET on behalf of the school’s management, teachers, pupils, parents and community stakeholders, describing the intervention as a transformative addition to the school’s educational resources.

“On behalf of all stakeholders, we sincerely appreciate ABUMET for this remarkable contribution to our school,” Alhassan said. “The computers, solar power facilities and learning furniture will greatly improve teaching and learning, particularly in the area of digital literacy, he said.

Alhassan explained that the school’s digital learning programme has been carefully structured to ensure that pupils gain practical experience with the computers despite the school’s large enrolment.

“We organise the pupils into smaller groups so that everyone has the opportunity to participate and learn, adding, this initiative goes beyond simply teaching children how to use computers. We want them to understand how technology can support learning, problem-solving and everyday life.

According to the head teacher, pupils are already learning to use applications such as Microsoft Office while developing practical skills in writing, calculations, record-keeping and information management. He added that computer education becomes more advanced from Primary Four to Primary Six, allowing pupils to progressively build their digital competence before moving to secondary school.

Established in 1996, Race Course Model Primary School currently serves about 600 pupils across 14 classrooms, offering education from Early Childhood Care and Education (ECC) through Primary.