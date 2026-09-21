Hajj 2027: NAHCON Faults Slot Diversion Allegations, Warns  on Saudi Compliance

Segun James

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has dismissed allegations of diversion of 5,000 Hajj slots for the 2027 pilgrimage, describing the claims as unsubstantiated and urging stakeholders to distinguish between verifiable facts and commercial grievances.

The commission’s position followed a report published by THISDAY Newspaper titled, “Hajj 2027: Private Operators Demand Probe of Diverted 5,000 Slots,” as well as what it described as a broader campaign of misinformation by some licensed private Hajj tour operators over the allocation of slots for the 2027 pilgrimage.

Head of Information and Communications Division, Shafii Sani Mohammed, said stakeholders were free to seek clarification on issues concerning Hajj administration but insisted that allegations of wrongdoing should be supported by evidence.

The commission said it was aware of what it described as a “coordinated and diversionary campaign” centred on allegations of Hajj slot diversion, arguing that no evidence had been presented to establish that the allocation of the disputed 5,000 slots breached either Saudi Arabian Hajj regulations or NAHCON’s guidelines.

NAHCON also questioned the reliance of the report on claims attributed to unnamed “Concerned Private Travel Operators,” saying the anonymity of the sources made it difficult for the public to assess their credibility, standing or possible commercial interests.

According to the commission, Nigeria’s approved allocation for the 2027 Hajj is 50,000 slots, comprising 35,000 slots for States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and 15,000 slots for duly licensed private Hajj tour operators.

It said the 15,000 private-sector slots were allocated to duly licensed tour operators operating under seven approved lead companies in line with applicable Nigerian regulatory requirements and the guidelines of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON further stated that companies participating in the 2027 Hajj and Umrah operations were incorporated and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and other relevant government regulatory agencies, adding that they had undergone the required regulatory processes and obtained NAHCON licences to operate as Hajj and Umrah tour operators.

The commission stressed that the licensed entities remained subject to the same regulatory framework, compliance obligations, sanctions and disciplinary measures applicable to other operators.

“Whether some stakeholders agree with NAHCON’s explanation is a separate matter; however, fairness demands that the Commission’s position be considered on its merits rather than overshadowed by allegations and insinuations,” it said.

The commission suggested that the controversy surrounding the allocation was largely commercial, given the competition among operators for a limited number of Hajj slots.

It noted that changes in allocation structures, the emergence of new entrants and evolving arrangements could generate disagreements among operators whose commercial interests were affected.

However, NAHCON said the immediate concern should be compliance with the highly digitised and time-sensitive requirements imposed by the Saudi authorities through the Nusuk-Masar platform.

The commission said the Saudi authorities had fixed September 26, 2026 as the deadline for uploading prospective pilgrims’ biometric and registration data on the platform.

According to NAHCON, the deadline is a directive of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is beyond the Commission’s power to extend.

It therefore, urged private operators to prioritise the registration of their clients, biometric uploads and remittance of required funds rather than engage in what it described as campaigns capable of distracting from their regulatory obligations.

“The commission will not tolerate a situation where the spiritual aspirations and hard-earned resources of Nigerian pilgrims are jeopardised by operators who refuse to comply with established procedures,” NAHCON said.

It warned that operators who fail to upload their clients’ data or fulfil their contractual obligations before the closure of the Saudi portal would bear responsibility for the consequences.

The commission added that it was documenting instances of what it described as deliberate misinformation and diversionary tactics capable of misleading intending pilgrims and undermining confidence in Nigeria’s Hajj administration.

NAHCON warned that regulatory sanctions, including suspension or revocation of licences and blacklisting from future Hajj operations, could be imposed where necessary.

The commission consequently advised intending premium pilgrims who registered through private travel agencies to urgently verify the status of their enrolment and ensure that their biometric and registration details had been successfully uploaded onto the Nusuk platform before the September 26 deadline.

NAHCON maintained that genuine concerns over the allocation process should be addressed through facts, regulations, documentary evidence and established dispute-resolution mechanisms rather than anonymous allegations or conjecture.

It said claims of diversion, manipulation or impropriety remained allegations until credible evidence was presented to establish that established rules had been breached.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, equity and the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims, stressing that Nigeria’s Hajj administration should ultimately be assessed on established facts, compliance with Saudi regulations and measurable outcomes.