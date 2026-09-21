Death of Suspected Illegal Miners: NSCDC Arrests, Detains 24 Personnel in Niger

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As Nigeria mourns the unfortunate death of 33 suspected illegal miners in Niger State, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has given assurance that due process, transparency and accountability will be strictly followed in the investigation of 24 personnel of the Corps currently held in custody of the NSCDC, adding that every single personnel found culpable will face the full weight of internal disciplinary measures and the law.

As against the initial figure of 21 personnel, the Corps Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, while parading the officers and men at the Corps Headquarters, disclosed that three more personnel identified have also been placed on suspension thereby bringing the number of personnel detained in relations to the death to 24 personnel.

The spokesman explained: “In a swift and decisive joint operation conducted in conjunction with the Commandant General’s Special Investigation Squad (SIS) all officers and men of the Niger State Command linked to the gross misconduct have since on the 17th September 2026 been taken into protective custody at the National Headquarters, Abuja, where they are undergoing rigorous interrogation and administrative disciplinary action, so as to make them available for the Presidential Independent Investigation Committee and other investigation panels for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

According to him, in solemn demonstration of their grief, institutional remorse, and absolute disapproval of this incident, the Commandant General has ordered that the NSCDC flag be flown at half-mast across all formations for three days, starting from Sunday , 20th September, 2926 to signal their collective mourning and their unwavering resolve to purge the system of bad eggs.

‎The PRO quoted the commandant general as saying:”As a Corps built on integrity, professionalism, discipline, and absolute respect for the rule of law, we do not condone unprofessional conduct, high-handedness, or any action that undermines the fundamental rights of citizens or the sacred trust reposed in us.”

He pledged on behalf of the service to continue to keep the public abreast on the outcome of the investigation, adding that the leadership of the NSCDC remains unwavering in its commitment to transparency, human rights protection, and professional ethics.

In furtherance, he appreciated the patience and understanding of Nigerians during the internal re-evaluation.