EMT Foundation Felicitates Remi Tinubu at 66

The Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation (EMT Foundation) has felicitated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Bola Tinubu, on her 66th birthday, commending her humanitarian interventions and efforts to empower women, children and vulnerable Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer of EMT Foundation, Asstant Pastor (Mrs) Esther Tonlagha, in a congratulatory message, described the first lady as a woman of grace, compassion, faith and dedicated service to humanity.

Tonlagha said Mrs. Tinubu had demonstrated that the office of the first lady could serve as an instrument for compassion, empowerment and positive social change.

She particularly commen-ded the first lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which she said had introduced interventions targeting women, children, young people and vulnerable Nigerians.

According to Tonlagha, the focus of the initiative on education, healthcare, economic empowerment, agriculture, food security and social investment reflects Tinubu’s commitment to creating opportunities for Nigerians to thrive.

She said the first lady’s advocacy for women and the girl child was also noteworthy, citing initiatives under the RHI that promote access to education, skills acquisition and economic opportunities while providing support to vulnerable families and communities.

“Your humanitarian efforts have also provided support to women entrepreneurs, young people, students and disadvantaged Nigerians, reinforcing your belief that empowering individuals is essential to building stronger families and a prosperous nation,” she said.

Tonlagha said beyond the various programmes and interventions, Tinubu’s leadership had continued to inspire hope through her compassion for vulnerable Nigerians and determination to use her position to impact lives.

She also recalled the first lady’s visit to Delta State, describing the “historic homecoming visit” as an occasion that reaffirmed her connection with the people of the Niger Delta.

The foundation, according to her, identifies with Tinubu’s vision because of its own focus on education, agriculture, food security, scholarships, vocational training and the empowerment of women, youths and vulnerable households.

“Today, we celebrate your 66 years and, more importantly, the lives you have touched, the hope you have inspired and the positive impact you continue to make as First Lady of Nigeria,” Tonlagha said.

She prayed for continued wisdom, sound health, strength, peace and grace for the First Lady, while wishing her greater fulfilment and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria.

“May your new age bring you greater grace, divine favour, joy, fulfilment and many more years of impactful service,” she added.