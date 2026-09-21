Odibo: Pro-APC Group’s Warning Against Result Monitoring in 2027 Polls Deeply Troubling 

Obidient Connect has stated that the recent outburst by the pro-APC group, Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria (RHGN), in a story titled ‘2027: APC group warns Obi, NDC over result transmission,’ published on September 20, 2026 in a national daily, warning against independent, citizens-driven result monitoring ahead of the 2027 elections, is both revealing and deeply troubling.

In a statement by the Coordinator of Obidient Connect Platform built by The Big Tent Coalition, Charles Odibo, highlighted that it raises a fundamental question every Nigerian must now ask – “Why is the ruling All Progressives Congress and its associated support groups so afraid of transparency, real-time capture of polling unit results, and technology-driven vote protection?”

Obidient Connect, (obidientconnect.com) developed under the Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition, has never claimed — and will never claim — to be an alternative to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or a parallel electoral authority.

“It is a civic platform designed to empower ordinary Nigerians to monitor, capture and transmit polling unit results in real time as a transparency and accountability tool. This is a legitimate civic duty, fully consistent with the spirit of the Electoral Act, which mandates that certified Form EC8A results must be pasted at every polling unit for all to see,” stated Odibo.

Odibo, who is also the Director of Media and Communications at The Big Tent Coalition, wondered what exactly is there to fear in citizens ensuring that the figures announced match what was recorded and displayed at the polling units?

According to him, the urgency of such independent monitoring has been underscored by the shocking revelations from Mundx.com, an election monitoring application that analysed the 2023 presidential election.

Among its findings, 48% of the 2023 presidential election result sheets uploaded to the IReV portal were not transmitted from BVAS machines but from over 800 different phone devices, in clear violation of the law.

In Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State, over 100 polling units had no agents from any political party (based on the Form EC8A documents on IReV).

Remarkably, the APC won virtually all of those units. Even more disturbing, all results from these agent-less polling units were uploaded from just two locations: one in Omuma within Oru East LGA, and another on the Owerri–Port Harcourt road, the site of the state INEC office.

The photographs of those Form EC8A documents were taken a day after the election, from those two remote locations, not from the actual polling units.

“These are not abstract theories. They are documented anomalies that eroded public trust. In the face of such evidence, the call for stronger, independent, technology-enabled citizen monitoring is not only legitimate, it is imperative,” Odibo emphasized.

According to him, “If the APC and its support groups genuinely believe in free, fair, credible, and transparent elections, they should welcome, rather than attack, platforms like Obidient Connect. They should join the growing clamour for more independent, citizens-driven election management tools that strengthen democracy instead of weakening it through fear-mongering and attempts to criminalise transparency.”

He re-affirmed that Nigerians will not be intimidated.

“We will not be silenced. The Nigerian people have a right to demand that every vote counts and that every result can be independently verified. Obidient Connect exists solely to defend that right. The choice before the APC is clear — either embrace transparency or continue to signal that it has something to hide,” he said.