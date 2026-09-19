Remita Sponsors Nigeria Fintech Week, Highlights Next Phase of Digital Payments

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s fintech industry is entering a new phase as the focus shifts from expanding digital payment adoption to strengthening the infrastructure, resilience and capabilities needed to support a more sophisticated digital economy.

This is the backdrop to Remita’s participation as a major sponsor and exhibitor at the ninth edition of Nigeria Fintech Week (NFW) 2026, which will bring together stakeholders across technology, banking, investment and regulation under the theme, “Legacy in Motion: Powering the Digital Renaissance.”



Remita, which has operated across successive stages of Nigeria’s payments evolution, provides payment technology to businesses, government, financial institutions, fintechs and individuals.

The company said the changing expectations of consumers and businesses are placing greater demands on payment providers, particularly around reliability, security, inclusivity and customer experience.



Managing Director of Remita, ’DeRemi Atanda stated that Nigeria has an opportunity to convert its position as a recognised fintech innovation hub into broader economic impact, in line with the country’s Payment System Vision 2028.

“As fintech becomes more embedded in the economy, the standard changes. We are no longer building only for adoption; we are building for dependence. Individuals and businesses increasingly organise important parts of their lives and operations around digital financial services, and that places a much higher responsibility on the technology behind them,” Atanda said.



“The opportunity for Nigeria is to build with that level of responsibility in mind – combining innovation with the resilience, intelligence and scale required of financial infrastructure that people and businesses can depend on every day.”

The company said its approach is focused on meeting the payment requirements of institutions while responding to changing expectations among individuals and businesses in Nigeria, Africa and other markets.



As part of its expansion into the consumer segment, Remita is also set to introduce a new-generation mobile application at the fintech week. The company said the app draws on its experience in enterprise and institutional payments while seeking to simplify everyday transactions for individuals and small businesses.



Remita’s sponsorship of the event also supports activities around talent development, ecosystem collaboration, mentorship and access to opportunities within Nigeria’s fintech industry.



“The real strength of an industry becomes visible in what it is capable of sustaining,” Atanda said. “Can its infrastructure support the next wave of businesses? Can its standards keep pace as the market becomes more sophisticated? Can companies build locally with the quality and ambition to compete beyond their home markets? These are increasingly important questions for Nigerian fintech, and established players have a responsibility to help raise that bar”,he stated.