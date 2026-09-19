  • Saturday, 19th September, 2026

 Ex NIMASA DG, Peterside to Assess Ports’ Role in Nigeria’s Trillion-Dollar Economy

Business | 6 seconds ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

 Former Director-General/CEO of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside will be examining the role of ports and the media in Nigeria’s drive towards a trillion-dollar economy.

Peterside will deliver the 2026 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council Annual Lecture, where he is expected to examine the relationship between ports, politics and economic growth.

The lecture, titled “Politics, Ports and the Public Interest: The Media’s Catalytic Role in Driving Economic Growth,” is scheduled for September 30 in Lagos.

Peterside, a leadership and management expert will be sharing insight on how Nigeria’s ports, as key gateways for trade, can contribute to economic growth and how the media can strengthen public accountability around the sector.

The annual lecture is part of the NUJ Lagos State Council’s 2026 Press Week.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Press Week Committee, Adewale Akodu, the Press Week would provide an opportunity for media practitioners to exchange ideas and discuss issues affecting the profession and society.

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