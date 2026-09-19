Abuja Fest to Spotlight Nigeria’s Real Estate Opportunities

Omolabake Fasogbon

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s real estate sector are expected to examine investment opportunities and challenges in the property market at the 2026 Abuja Real Estate Fest.

The event, organised by Eventhive, will bring together investors, developers, financiers, architects, construction companies, property professionals, technology innovators, policymakers and regulators under the theme, “Investing, Developing and Transforming Nigeria’s Real Estate Capital.”



With a focus on opportunities emerging across the Federal Capital Territory, the conference will examine demand trends in the property market, investment opportunities and challenges relating to financing, regulation, infrastructure and development.

It will also explore changes in the geography of Nigeria’s property market, including the growth of emerging districts, satellite towns and secondary cities, and how population growth, infrastructure and economic activity are creating new investment corridors.



Discussions will also focus on income-producing real estate, including build-to-rent housing, serviced apartments, retail, logistics and specialised assets, as investors increasingly look beyond capital appreciation towards recurring returns.

The conference will further examine opportunities in digital infrastructure, data centres, healthcare, education, industrial and logistics real estate, entertainment and specialised residential developments.



According to the organisers, discussions will also consider the financing, regulatory, operational and infrastructure conditions required to develop these asset classes at scale.

Speaking on the 2026 edition, CEO of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola said Abuja’s growth was creating new demand across several property-related sectors.



“Abuja’s growth is creating new demand across housing, commercial property, logistics, hospitality, digital infrastructure and other asset classes. Abuja Real Estate Fest is designed to bring the people shaping that growth into one room and have a practical conversation about where the opportunities are, what is holding the market back and what needs to happen next,” he said.

The event will feature conferences, exhibitions, property showcases and investor engagements, alongside networking among stakeholders in the sector.