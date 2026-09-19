Makinde Restores Wage Award, Transport Subsidy for Oyo Workers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday reaffirmed that the welfare and interest of the people of the state will always remain paramount to his administration.

This was just as he urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to follow constitutional provisions by handing over to the Vice President whenever he is on leave.

Makinde stated that his commitment to the welfare of the people informed the government’s decision to restore the wage award for civil servants and reinstate the transport subsidy, as part of efforts to cushion the hardship residents are facing due to the recent increase in pump price.

“I want to assure you today that the wage award will be renewed for another three months. We will also continue with the transport subsidy. I want to thank our workers for their efforts, dedication and support,” he said.

Makinde made the declaration when the Acting Governor, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, alongside other top government officials, labour leaders and civil servants, welcomed him back to office after his annual leave.

He called for a meeting between labour leaders and the state government, noting that his administration is aware of the economic challenges confronting residents due to certain Federal Government policies.

He added that his government will continue to take necessary steps to address the situation.

Makinde explained that the state’s wage bill has risen sharply from N4.5 billion in 2019 to N18 billion monthly, noting also that the minimum wage, which was N18,000 in 2019, has risen to N80,000.

The governor commended Acting Governor, Lawal, for effectively steering the affairs of the state during his absence, noting that governance continued seamlessly.

He called on President Tinubu to follow constitutional provisions by handing over to the Vice President whenever he is on leave, just as he (Makinde) has consistently done.

“It is not every time you have an ally who is dependable. I told His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, to handle all issues while I was on leave. I said if there were mistakes, we would correct them when I returned. The opposition said I went on leave and handed over to the Deputy Governor. Yes, I did. I am running to be President of Nigeria because I have the capacity. But the President went on leave and did not hand over, thereby trampling on the Constitution. Why is he afraid of handing over to the Vice-President?

“We have shown in Oyo State that governance does not stop when the head is away. Teamwork ensured effective response to challenges. I am happy to report that I am not disappointed.”

Makinde also thanked civil servants for the cooperation extended to the Acting Governor, noting that the state is at a critical moment.

“Five months from now, you will have a governor-elect. It won’t be about Makinde again. The decisions you take during the election will determine the direction and trajectory of governance in Oyo State.”

The governor addressed allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he intended to divert the €55 million French loan to his presidential campaign.

He described the claim as baseless, stressing that the facility is strictly for improving healthcare delivery and upgrading health facilities across the state.

He explained that the loan process began in 2020, with 35 per cent already converted to a grant, and an interest rate of 0.0006 per cent granted by the French Government.

He added that the facility was offered after the French Ambassador visited him in 2019 to congratulate him on his emergence as governor-elect.

“Someone said I want to use the French health loan to fund my presidential campaign. Please ask them where I got the money I used to campaign in 2018/2019. The French loan was given to Oyo State because of Seyi Makinde. When I became governor-elect, the French Ambassador visited me and told me they had €80 million for Africa and would give Oyo State €55 million. The FG questioned it, but the French Government insisted that Oyo must get the €55 million. We have been on the matter since 2020, and approval came only five months ago.”

Makinde further stated that residents are aware of the track records of those seeking to govern them. He warned against trusting individuals who have not made meaningful contributions in their professional or political careers.

“Someone said he would return class sizes to 30 students. How will that affect teacher recruitment, wages and infrastructure? No administration has employed more teachers than ours. Governance is serious business; destinies of millions are involved.”

Acting Governor Lawal had earlier thanked Governor Makinde for placing Oyo State on a positive trajectory that future administrations can build upon.

He appreciated the legislature, executive, workers and security agencies for their cooperation during his tenure as Acting Governor.

The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi, welcomed the governor back and commended the Deputy Governor for doing a “yeoman’s job.”

He also expressed the readiness of the legislature to receive the 2027 budget.

The Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Adenike Fashina, appreciated the governor’s consistent commitment to workers’ welfare, especially the prompt payment of salaries.

She disclosed that the 2025 promotion exercise has been largely implemented and sought approval for the commencement of the 2026 promotion exercise.

Labour leaders also thanked Governor Makinde for his support to workers, stating that the governor has “reset Oyo State” and that “it is now time to reset Nigeria.”

The event was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Kazeem Adeniyi; Commissioners; Permanent Secretaries; Chairman of Local Government Chairmen, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; Chairman, APM Apex Campaign Council, Dr. Nureni Adeniran; top government functionaries; and civil/public servants.