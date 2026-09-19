Dangote Refinery IPO: Shareholders Assured of Huge Dividends, Minimal Risks

.Says products from new 700,000bpd train exclusively for export to earn FX

.Promises uniform petrol price across Nigeria

.Memes on public offer drive conversation on shared ownership, accountability

Peter Uzoho and Sunday Ehigiator

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has assured prospective investors that its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) will deliver huge dividends in dollars without exposing them to construction risks, as the company shifts from building to harvesting value from its $20 billion asset.

This comes as memes and playful claims of corporate ownership among Nigerians on the IPO flood social media handles, opening a new chapter of collective ownership of Africa’s largest refinery.

The assurance by the company came yesterday during a press engagement at the Dangote Refinery Complex in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, where Vice President, Oil and Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, addressed concerns about pricing, profitability and expansion.

The briefing comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of the refinery’s market impact. The plant recently raised its gantry price to N1,350 per litre, triggering retail prices of up to N1,400 in Lagos, while the company recently launched a landmark IPO that targets 10 million retail shareholders with a minimum entry of 5,250 shares, the first in Africa’s capital market history.

Edwin said the refinery’s philosophy on listing was to de-risk investors by only going public after a project is completed and profitable.

He recalled that in most parts of the world, projects raise equity at the project stage, but Dangote Industries does the opposite.

He explained that the group completes the project, brings it to operations, starts declaring profit, and then goes public.

“What we are achieving is, none of the shareholders is taking any risk. Because we are selling a company which is already running profitably,” he said.

He added that the first six months operational results had been declared to give investors a clear view of profitability, and that staff who understand the business had already taken up private placements.

“Almost all the people in the refinery who know what it is, they all become shareholders, including me,” he said.

On returns, the company promised sustainable dividends in foreign exchange.

Edwin said the President and Group Chief Executive of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, had declared that dividends will be paid in dollars, backed by massive FX earnings from exports.

Currently, he said, about 50 per cent of production is exported, adding that with the new 700,000 barrels per day expansion train, all products from that plant will be exclusively for export.

“Now, the new refinery will let all 100 per cent go for export because I am already exporting half of my production… So, foreign exchange generation is going to be huge. So, that is why he (Aliko) was able to give assurance that he will be paying dividends in dollars,” he said.

He noted that domestic consumption growth for petrol, diesel and jet fuel is not expected to be substantial in the short term, hence incremental output will feed the export market.

On sustainability of payouts, Edwin asked investors to judge by the group’s track record in cement, sugar and salt.

He said the group distributes almost all profits not reinvested in expansion as dividends, and that new investments ultimately raise share value.

The Dangote executive tied the accelerated IPO to Dangote’s philosophy of distributing wealth.

He traced the group’s evolution from backward integration to create employment, to adding value to local raw materials to create national wealth, and now to distributing wealth to Nigerians. “Pass on part of my wealth to the people. So, whatever dividend I’m getting, others too can get the same dividend,” he said, explaining why the threshold was kept low to attract 10 million shareholders

He pointed to Dangote’s personal discipline as evidence of long-term focus.

“For the past almost 40 years, he has been living in the same house. And in that 40 years, I think he hasn’t even changed the furniture… not more than three times. His focus is business, creating wealth and creating profits,” he said.

The refinery also promised uniform petrol pricing across Nigeria, a move it said will be enabled by its fleet of over 4,000 trucks absorbing transport costs.

Edwin defended current prices by comparing Nigeria to neighbours. “Have you made a check on the fuel price in the Republic of Benin, the Republic of Togo, Cameroon? Leave aside Niger or Chad, fuel prices in the coastal countries… our fuel prices are lower compared to all our neighbours,” he said.

He added that the company is working to equalise prices whether in Sokoto, Maiduguri or Calabar. “We have brought all these trucks, so we can even subsidise the transport and ensure that there is a uniform price and distribution throughout the country,” he said.

He said the impact is already there and will be deepened as products are moved nationwide with transportation costs absorbed.

On the sensitivity of profitability to crude volatility, with Brent recently swinging between $98 and $107 per barrel, Edwin said crude price will not directly affect margins because the refinery operates on a margin-based model.

“Crude price will not directly have an impact on the profitability because… you want to have 20 per cent profit margin. Whatever is your import price will add the 20 per cent and keep your profit margin,” he said.

He explained that product prices rise and fall with crude, preserving margins, while wartime disruptions may even add extra profitability due to product shortages globally. “When we made the investment of $20 billion, we made our own calculation. How much is going to be my profits? How much will be my returns? So we are on target,” he assured.

Edwin also spoke on expansion and job creation. He said the workforce inside the refinery will practically double with the second train, except in water treatment where capacity is already substantial.

In transport alone, with 800 to 1,000 trucks loaded daily and a five-day turnaround, the operation already involves about 4,000 trucks, 4,000 drivers, 4,000 motor boys and maintenance staff, totalling at least 9,000 workers.

He disclosed the complex currently generates 656 megawatts of power –501MW for the refinery and over 150MW for fertiliser, all for captive use

He said the group was debating entering power generation as a business.

Meanwhile, memes and playful claims of corporate ownership among Nigerians on the IPO flood social media handles, opening a new chapter of collective ownership of Africa’s largest refinery.

The scale of the IPO has made the refinery a dominant subject of conversations across social media, with many Nigerians using memes and short videos to imagine what it means to become shareholders in a company previously associated almost exclusively with billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.

The humour has largely centred on the idea that buying even a small number of shares makes the buyer a “business partner” of Dangote.

One widely circulated post showed two friends celebrating after supposedly spending their last N10,000 on Dangote shares, captioned: “How me and my bro feeling after using our last 10k to buy Dangote shares.”

Another investor joked that, having bought shares, shareholders should be kept informed about the performance of “OUR company,” adding: “Dangote suppose host investors sha. We need to know how well OUR company is performing as major shareholders.”

The memes became even more elaborate, with one social-media user joking about calling Dangote after spotting a truck driver allegedly misbehaving.

“I saw a Dangote Truck Driver misbehaving on the road. I need to call my business partner Dangote, we need to make some changes in the Logistics Department,” the post read.

Another post joked about the responsibilities supposedly attached to the new status, asking Dangote how much “we” had made for the day, while another imagined attending the refinery’s next shareholders’ meeting.

The joke has also extended beyond the refinery itself. One social-media user posted: “Mr. Dangote, since I invested and co own Dangote Industries Limited, I’ve been thinking of ideas to move our company forward. I think we should paint all our trucks pink. It’s cute and catchy.”

Another wrote, “Dangote hasn’t wished me happy birthday, is this how you treat a shareholder!?”

While the posts are largely humorous, analysts say the unprecedented attention surrounding the offer is significant for Nigeria’s capital market because it is exposing a new generation of Nigerians to equity ownership.

The public offer is structured to allow retail investors to participate alongside institutional and other eligible investors.

According to the official IPO information, an investor whose shares are allotted becomes a shareholder, with rights determined by the terms governing the shares and applicable law. Dividends, however, are not guaranteed, while the value of the shares can rise or fall after listing.

The transaction is seeking to raise approximately N2.15 trillion from the 4.1 billion shares on offer. The refinery, which has a current production capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, plans to use the proceeds to support its expansion towards 1.4 million barrels per day.

Aliko Dangote, speaking at the opening of the offer, had described the transaction as an invitation for people around the world to become shareholders in the industrial project.

Dangote had said, “Today is not simply about listing a company. It is about listing a new possibility for Nigeria and for Africa.”

The language of shared ownership has consequently become one of the defining features of the offer.

However, the ownership structure also means that the public offer does not amount to a transfer of control of the refinery to retail investors.

Chief Investment Officer of Zrosk, Samson Esemuede, said the importance of the offer goes beyond the immediate money being raised, pointing to its potential to introduce a large number of new investors to the Nigerian capital market.

Esemuede said he was looking at the possibility of “10 million new people, new investors” entering the market through the transaction.

He said the new investors could subsequently begin to discover other opportunities within the market.

“I was looking at 10 million new people, new investors, that suddenly are coming into this market that can now start to see other opportunities,” Esemuede said.

For companies considering a public listing, this wider investor base is one of the principal attractions of going public.

The Nigerian Exchange says listing can provide companies with access to growth-enabling capital from a broad investor base, improved visibility and brand recognition, as well as access to liquidity.

Chief Executive Officer of Awabah, Tunji Andrews, also pointed to the broader market effect of the Dangote transaction.

Commenting on the heightened attention generated by the refinery’s public offer, Andrews said, “The frenzy around the Nigerian stock exchange, the Nigerian capital market as a whole, because of this particular listing has been very good… net, net, it has been a good look for all of us.”

The phenomenon has nevertheless created a rare intersection between popular culture and Nigeria’s formal capital market.

Across X, Lekeelekee, and other platforms, users who may previously have had little engagement with the Nigerian Exchange are discussing share prices, dividends, shareholders’ meetings, corporate performance and investment accounts, albeit frequently through jokes. The enthusiasm has also attracted first-time investors.