Police Warn Against Night Travels

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has advised travellers to avoid night journeys, warning that those whose trips may extend into late hours should consider postponing their journeys to safeguard their lives and property.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Cletus Nwadiogbu, gave the warning yesterday, September 18, 2026, during an emergency press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, where he provided updates on major security developments in the state.

Nwadiogbu urged travellers to exercise caution, particularly those who have prior knowledge that their journeys could extend into odd hours.

He said, “I cannot be in Benue State as Commissioner of Police and watch lawlessness triumph,” while urging residents to resist the temptation to take the law into their own hands.

The CP advised members of the public to always explore available lawful mechanisms for resolving disputes and reporting criminal activities, warning that resorting to self-help could have serious consequences.

The commissioner also disclosed the successful rescue of eight additional victims of a kidnapping incident in Ohimini Local Government Area, bringing the number of rescued victims to 12 out of the 13 persons abducted.

According to him, on September 13, 2026, at about 11p.m., armed men intercepted a commercial bus travelling along the Ankpenchi-Ogobia axis and abducted 13 passengers.

He said operatives of the Command immediately launched coordinated search-and-rescue operations, leading to the rescue of four victims shortly after the incident, while nine others remained in the custody of the kidnappers.

Nwadiogbu explained that in the early hours of Friday, September 18, at about 6:30a.m., operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), alongside other tactical teams, stormed the suspected kidnappers’ camp at the Ankpenchi axis of Amla Forest in Ohimini LGA.

He said the tactical teams had been conducting search-and-rescue operations in the area since Monday, September 14, acting on credible intelligence.

The operation resulted in an exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers, during which eight of the remaining victims were rescued.

However, the CP said one of the victims sustained fatal injuries inflicted by the kidnappers and subsequently died in another part of the forest.

He said the rescued victims were safe and receiving necessary attention, while the Command continued efforts to apprehend fleeing members of the criminal syndicate and recover the corpse of the deceased victim.

The commissioner further disclosed that operatives attached to the Otukpo Area Command, while conducting a stop-and-search operation on September 11, arrested a suspect identified as Sunday Oguche.

A locally fabricated pistol was recovered from the suspect, while investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the firearm and his possible links to other criminal activities.

Nwadiogbu also provided an update on the investigation into the August 30, 2026 mob attack at Adagi, along the Jato-Aka-Adikpo Road in Kwande Local Government Area.

The incident reportedly followed a fatal motor accident involving a vehicle conveying some police officers.

The commissioner said the mob attacked the police personnel, vandalised and destroyed a Toyota Hilux vehicle, damaged the roof of the police station and carted away mobile phones and other personal belongings.

He said a senior police officer who was in the vehicle sustained serious injuries during the attack and remained hospitalised in a coma, adding that the Command remained hopeful for his recovery.

Nwadiogbu further disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kwande, who arrived at the scene with a team to rescue the accident victims, was also attacked and sustained multiple machete cuts.

Following investigations into the incident, he said 17 suspects had been arrested in connection with the mob attack.

The commissioner added that recovered exhibits had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi, for further investigation.

He said the latest developments demonstrated the Command’s continued determination to protect lives and property, disrupt criminal activities and ensure that perpetrators were brought to justice.

Nwadiogbu commended police officers and tactical teams involved in the operations for their courage and commitment.

He also reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to work with other security agencies, traditional institutions, community stakeholders and members of the public to sustain peace and security across Benue State.

The CP urged residents to continue providing the Police with timely and credible information that could assist in preventing crime and apprehending criminals.