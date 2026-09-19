FG Opts for Low-Key 66th Independence Day Celebration, Inaugurates Inter-Ministerial Committee

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has said that the activities for the celebration of the 66th Independence Anniversary on October 1 will be conservative.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the commemoration of Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

Akume, represented by Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (PEAO) Mrs. Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens, tasked members of the committee to work with urgency given the limited time before October 1.

He said emphasis will be on reflecting on the contributions, enduring legacies and sacrifices of the founding fathers and heroines, who worked for Nigeria’s independence from colonial rule.

He noted that the achievements recorded by Nigeria since independence were built on the foundation laid by the country’s nationalists, stressing the importance of remembering their sacrifices while reflecting on the nation’s journey since October 1, 1960.

The SGF added that the anniversary would also provide a window for the present administration to showcase its achievements and highlight efforts being undertaken to reposition the country through its reform initiatives, against the backdrop of the socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

He said the programme of activities will commence with a World Press Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2026; Juma’at Service on Friday, September 25; Church Service on Sunday, September 27, 2026 and Independence Day Public Lecture on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The committee, which comprises the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as Chairman has the following as members: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration,

Nyesom Wike; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman; and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The IMC also includes the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Chief Sunday Dare; Permanent Secretary, State House, Temitope Peter Fashedemi; Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Ms. Kachollom Daju; Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), Dr. John Chidiebere Ezeamama; Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen. Adebisi Olusegun Onasanya; and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office (PEAO), Mrs. Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens.

The Terms of Reference of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, according to Akume, include planning, organising and executing all approved activities for the October 1, 2026 Independence Day celebration and co-opting any organisation or individual considered relevant to the successful execution of the programme among others.