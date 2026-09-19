Plateau Police Disburses N25.8m to Families of Fallen Officers, Announces August Security Gains

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has presented cheques amounting to N25,821,550.30 to 22 families of officers who died in active service, in what the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayodeji Faniyan, described as a renewed commitment to police welfare under the Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Rilwan Disu.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Command Headquarters in Jos, Faniyan said the current police administration had ended the era of delays, miscalculations and short‑payments in processing entitlements.

He noted that the IGP had insisted on timely and complete disbursement of benefits, adding that more families would be reached as additional funds were released. He prayed for the repose of the fallen officers and strength for their loved ones.

The commissioner later briefed journalists on the Command’s operational activities for August 2026, highlighting arrests and recoveries across several local government areas.

He disclosed that operatives apprehended suspects for offences ranging from illegal possession of firearms to rape, defilement, drug offences, kidnapping and armed robbery.

In one major encounter, mobile police operatives in Barkin Ladi forced suspected bandits to flee, abandoning a GPMG, a SAR762 rifle and an AK‑47.

Faniyan also confirmed the arrest of suspects linked to the defilement of minors in Jos and Bokkos, as well as the recovery of an English‑model AK‑47 in Wase. Anti‑drug operations in Angwan Rogo led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of substances suspected to be cannabis and other narcotics.

He said the Command recovered 10 rifles and 54 rounds of live ammunition during the period, describing the gains as evidence of strengthened intelligence‑led policing and improved collaboration with communities.

The Police Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to deepening intelligence‑driven operations, strengthening collaboration with sister agencies and maintaining active engagement with communities.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, law‑abiding and supportive of the police by providing timely and credible information that could assist in preventing and combating crime.