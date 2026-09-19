Ease Financial Burden On Poor Nigerians, Catholic Bishops Urge Govts

.Say insecurity, poverty, poor infrastructure slow down economic growth, lives

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the government at all levels to tackle insecurity and ease the financial burden on poor Nigerians.

This charge was made in a communique issued at the closing Mass of the 2026 2nd Plenary Meeting of the bishops held at St. Benedict Cathedral, Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Thursday.

The communique signed by the CBCN President, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, Archbishop of Kaduna and the CBCN Secretary, Most Rev. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese read during the Holy Mass, lamented that worsening killings and attacks have been slowing down the people’s lives and nation’s economy.

The Second Plenary Meeting of the CBCN hosted by the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo held at Our Lady and St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Oke-Gada, Ede, Osun State between September 10 and 18, 2026.

While appreciating the positive efforts governments and citizens are making in keeping the nation united despite all odds, the bishops, however, regretted that insecurity, poverty, poor infrastructure, bad governance, and assault on human dignity have continued to ravage the country and its citizens.

On insecurity, the CBCN recognised the move by the government to decentralise the police system to tackle insecurity in the nation, but at the same time, requested that such a reorganisation should be deployed for the common good rather than for personal, ethnic, political and religious interests.

“We observe that incidents of widespread violence, kidnapping, banditry, illegal mining and stealing of our common natural resources persist. All these rob citizens of peace and threaten the unity of the nation. In a special way, we demand government to do all that is necessary to stop banditry and recover the vast portions of land used for this criminal activity and ensure a productive and beneficial use of the land,” the conference noted.

The CBCN further expressed concern that the invasion of schools and places of worship, abduction and killing of students and worshippers still go on.

“Moreso, the massive displacement of communities in some parts of our nation has taken a toll on the social, economic and political lives of our people, with millions of people in IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) camps across the country. We enjoin Government to intensify efforts and impactful actions to enable the displaced persons return to their ancestral homes. We equally urge government at all levels to ensure that all people including migrants and refugees are treated with respect and human dignity with their basic rights and needs guaranteed and respected. While we pray for the repose of those who have been killed, we encourage government to strengthen security forces, deploy better intelligence, and hold wrongdoers accountable. We ask our people to report suspicious activities, cooperate with security agencies, and reject ethnic or religious divisions,” the communique said.

Lamenting how poverty has been used as a “despicable instrument of control in our nation”, the bishops posited that hardship and lack of basic needs leave many families struggling to survive despite the national wealth.

“We demand that government at all levels create more job opportunities, provide enabling environment for growth, support local businesses, and manage economic policies that ease the financial burden on the poor. Concerted efforts, therefore, must be made by the federal and state governments to drastically reduce poverty, pain and suffering of our people. Still more, government should work to provide enabling policies for private sector participation. At the same time, we encourage our citizens to practise honest labour, support local enterprises, and avoid criminality and corrupt practices,” the bishops demanded.

Bemoaning poor infrastructure, the Catholic leaders said “bad roads, erratic power supply, and failing public utilities slow down economic growth and daily life.”

They, therefore, charged the government to transparently invest more funds in public amenities, repair vital roads, and ensure steady electricity and clean water.

“We particularly demand that railway transport facilities be provided throughout the nation to enhance socio-economic life of our people. We also ask our people to protect public property from vandalism and report corrupt practices about infrastructural projects,” they requested.

On the forthcoming general elections, the bishops said, “We approach the 2027 general elections, we call on all stakeholders to work for free, fair and credible elections. We encourage eligible voters to come out en masse to vote qualified people into offices and in line with their good consciences. As a conference, we have issued a pastoral letter regarding the forthcoming general elections. We call on all citizens to study the pastoral letter and follow the provisions and guidelines. We invite all dioceses and parishes in our nation to embark on civic education, mobilisation and end-of-month fasting and prayer with Rosary processions from October to December 2026 in preparation for the elections. We announce that 8 December 2026 will be observed as special and national day for prayer and fasting for the success of the elections.”