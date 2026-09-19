Two Women Arraigned Over Alleged False Access Bank Shutdown Rumour

Wale Igbintade

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID), Alagbon Annex, Ikoyi, Lagos, has arraigned two women before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged false publication claiming that Access Bank Plc would shut down its banking operations from September 23, 2026.

The defendants, Idorenyin Samuel Umoh and Fineness Monday Esu, were arraigned before Justice Akintayo Aluko on a three-count charge marked FHC/L/CR/773/2026.

The police alleged that the defendants conspired with other persons, said to be at large, to transmit a false publication concerning Access Bank through computer systems and networks.

According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly circulated the publication on Facebook and WhatsApp on or about July 28, 2026, claiming that Access Bank would cease its banking operations and advising customers to close their accounts and withdraw their funds.

Prosecuting counsel, S. I. Nwafoaku, told the court that the defendants knowingly and intentionally circulated the alleged false information with the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendants published or reproduced a statement, rumour or report which they knew, or had reason to believe, was false and which was likely to cause fear and alarm and disturb public peace.

The alleged offences were said to contravene Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024, and Section 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act.

The defendants, however, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Following their pleas, Nwafoaku urged the court to adjourn the matter for trial and remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) pending the conclusion of the case.

The prosecution’s request for remand was opposed by the defendants’ lawyer, who orally applied for their bail.

Nwafoaku vehemently opposed the bail application and urged the court to grant the prosecution’s request for the defendants to remain in custody.

Ruling on the submissions, Justice Aluko directed the defendants to file formal bail applications before the next adjourned date.

The judge consequently ordered that the defendants be remanded pending the hearing of their bail applications.

The court fixed November 25, 2026, for the hearing of the case.

The arraignment followed allegations that the defendants’ online publications falsely represented that Access Bank would shut down its operations and encouraged customers to withdraw their funds.

The prosecution is expected to establish at trial that the publications were transmitted by the defendants and that they knew, or had reason to believe, that the information was false and capable of causing fear, alarm or disturbance of public peace.

The defendants’ pleas of not guilty mean that the allegations remain unproven, and the prosecution will be required to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.