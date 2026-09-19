BRIPAN Announces 2026 International Insolvency Conference

The Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) has announced plans for its Annual International Insolvency Conference 2026, scheduled to hold 24th and 25th September 2026, in Lagos.

The conference, themed ‘Building an Insolvency Architecture for a New World Order’, is expected to bring together insolvency practitioners, regulators, policymakers, judges, legal professionals, financial experts, business leaders, academics, development partners, and other key stakeholders to discuss the future of business recovery, restructuring, and insolvency practice in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, the Vice President of BRIPAN and the Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Abiodun Ariyibi, said the conference comes at a time when businesses and economies around the world are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

According to him, economic uncertainty, technological disruption, evolving regulatory frameworks, climate-related risks, and changing stakeholder expectations are reshaping the operating environment for businesses, making effective insolvency and business recovery systems more important than ever.

“As Nigeria continues its journey toward economic transformation, the conversations taking place at this conference are critical. We must collectively examine how our insolvency architecture can respond to emerging realities while aligning with global best practices. We must explore innovative solutions, leverage technology, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and encourage collaboration among all actors within the insolvency ecosystem,” Ariyibi said.

Ariyibi also emphasised that modern insolvency practice is not simply about managing business failure but about creating pathways for business recovery, restructuring, and renewal.

“Economic transformation cannot be achieved by creating new businesses alone; it also requires preserving and revitalising existing ones. Effective business recovery and restructuring mechanisms help organisations overcome distress, protect livelihoods, retain value within the economy, and contribute to sustainable national development,” he said.

He noted that the conference is designed to serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and professional development while advancing discussions that can strengthen Nigeria’s business recovery and restructuring framework.

Participants can expect insightful discussions, practical case studies, expert perspectives, and valuable networking opportunities that will help shape the future of business recovery and restructuring in Nigeria and beyond.

The two-day event will feature presentations from leading local and international experts, panel discussions on emerging trends and regulatory developments, and conversations focused on strengthening economic resilience through effective insolvency and restructuring practices.

Beyond the technical sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with senior decision-makers from the legal, financial, regulatory, corporate, and advisory sectors, creating avenues for collaboration, partnership, and professional growth.

A major highlight of the conference will be the Conference Gala Night, which will bring together participants in a relaxed and engaging setting to celebrate excellence within the profession, foster deeper connections, and strengthen relationships across the insolvency and business recovery ecosystem.

BRIPAN is encouraging professionals, business leaders, corporate executives, regulators, academics, students, investors, and other stakeholders to register and participate in what promises to be one of the most significant gatherings of insolvency and restructuring professionals in the country.

The Association is also inviting corporate organisations, professional service firms, financial institutions, development partners, and other stakeholders to support the conference through sponsorship and strategic partnerships.

He concluded by calling on all stakeholders to take advantage of the conference’s unique combination of learning, networking, collaboration, and professional engagement.