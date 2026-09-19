Soludo Pardons Jailed Native Doctor, Akwa Okuko, Makes Him Ambassador of Youths Reformation

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has pardoned popular native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly knows as Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki.

Nwangwu, who was among eight native doctors arrested last year for their involvement in the promotion of money ritual, quick wealth and use of human parts for ritual had earlier this year entered a plea bargain with the state government.

He was later offered a light sentence of 11 months, incarcerated in Nigeria Correctional Facility, Amawbia, Anambra State, and also given the condition of renouncing his fetish practice and promising to become ambassador of youth reformation.

Nwangwu had accepted the conditions and had since been serving his prison term until yesterday when Soludo pardoned him under the prerogative of mercy, making him Ambassador for Youth Reformation in Anambra.

Special Adviser to the governor on Youth Reformation, Dr. Nelson Omenugha, who disclosed this said the governor had paid a visit to the prison in fulfilment of his duties when he stated this.

Omenugha said, “Thank you, Mr. Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, for graciously extending your hand of mercy to Chidozie Nwangwu (Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki) and giving him a new responsibility as Ambassador for Youth Reformation.

“This is the heart of Youth Reformation: not just punishment, but correction, restoration, a new purpose and A New Onye Anambra.”