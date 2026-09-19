  • Saturday, 19th September, 2026

At Private Dinner, Tinubu, Macron Pledge Deeper Nigeria-France Ties

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

French President, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday night hosted his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, to a private dinner in Paris, the capital of France.


The dinner took place at the  French seat of government, Élysée Palace.
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this yesterday in a post on his verified X handle, @onanuga1956.
According to him, the two leaders used the forum to pledge continued bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and France.


Onanuga, in the post, had stated, inter alia: “French President Emmanuel Macron received President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a private dinner Thursday night at the Élysée Palace, reflecting the enduring relationship between Nigeria and France and their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.”


Tinubu’s engagement in France is coming in the course of his three-week working vacation which  began on August 30, 2026.
The President had left for London as part of the first leg of his working leave in Europe before arriving in France this week for the concluding part of the vacation.

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