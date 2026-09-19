Gift Orban: Back to Striking Form?

The career of Gift Orban has recently felt like a rollercoaster of blistering highs and baffling plateaus. Just a few years ago, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker was one of Europe’s most coveted young starlets, dazzling for KAA Gent before enduring quiet, frustrating stints with Lyon, Hoffenheim, and Hellas Verona. Stripped of his clinical edge, his explosive flair seemed to be fading away. However, a summer loan move to Amed SK—navigating their historic first season in the Turkish Super Lig, has spectacularly resurrected the forward. The definitive climax of this redemption arrived on Sunday night, when Orban unleashed a devastating second-half hat-trick to secure a 5-0 victory over Istanbul Baakehir. With six goals in five matches, he has matched Victor Osimhen at the top of the scoring charts, breathing fire back into his career and demanding a Super Eagles recall

The Resurrection on the Bosporus

Gift Orban’s career over the past three years read like a cautionary tale of a meteoric rise followed by a baffling plateau. From the thunderous heights of his time at KAA Gent, where he etched his name into European folklore with a record-shattering three-minute hat-trick in the Europa Conference League, the Nigerian forward seemed destined for the elite echelon of world football. His 28 goals in 44 matches for Gent turned heads across the continent, prompting Olympique Lyonnais to splash 14 million euros for his signature in January 2024.

Yet, Ligue 1 proved a turbulent theatre. Orban struggled to secure a permanent foothold under successive tactical setups at Lyon, scoring a meagre five goals in 21 appearances. A hasty departure to the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim offered little respite, yielding just four strikes in 13 outings. A subsequent loan spell at Hellas Verona in Serie A brought brief glimpses of his old tenacity—seven goals and two assists in 29 matches, but it concluded with the bitter taste of relegation. By the summer of 2026, Hoffenheim deemed him surplus to requirements. Seeking an environment stripped of the suffocating pressure of Europe’s traditional heavyweights, Orban accepted a loan move to Amed SK, a club tasting the top tier of Turkish football for the very first time.

A Night to Remember at Seyrantepe

That gamble is already paying extraordinary dividends. On a vibrant Sunday night at the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadyumu 1, Orban delivered a masterclass that announced his definitive return to elite form. After a tightly contested opening 45 minutes against Istanbul Baakehir, the second half transformed into the Gift Orban show.

Just seven minutes after the restart, Orban broke the deadlock and doubled his side’s advantage by launching his body at Furkan Soyalp’s inviting cross, steering a precise header into the bottom corner. Two minutes later, the tactical blueprint of the match shifted from pressure to total dominance. Snatching possession during a blistering counter-attack, Orban showed ice-cold composure to convert a neat layoff from Ermal Krasniqi from close range. With 15 minutes remaining on the clock, the script repeated itself with devastating symmetry. Krasniqi once again found Orban inside the danger zone, and the Nigerian striker fired home with clinical authority to complete a breath-taking second-half hat-trick.

Chasing Ghosts and Super Eagles Glory

The treble brought Orban’s seasonal tally to six goals and one assist in just five league appearances for Amedspor, rocketing him to the summit of the Turkish Super Lig scoring charts. Remarkably, his prolific output places him in a direct, high-profile tie with compatriot and fellow Super Eagles talisman, Osimhen, who has also bagged six goals in the early weeks of the campaign before picking up an unfortunate hamstring knock.

Orban’s scoring run having already punished Trabzonspor, Kasımpaa, and now Baakehir, has transformed him into the undisputed spearhead of Amedspor’s maiden top-flight journey. The timing could not be more auspicious. With crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau looming, Orban’s resurgence places immense positive pressure on the Super Eagles technical crew.

The tests will not wait for sentiment. Tomorrow, Amed SK return to the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadyumu 1 to host a formidable Beikta side. Armed with renewed confidence and a lethal eye for goal, Orban stands ready to prove that his Turkish revival is no mere flash in the pan, but the permanent rebirth of one of Nigeria’s most explosive modern forwards.