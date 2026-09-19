Galatasaray Question Osimhen’s Super Eagles  Invitation Citing Fitness 

AFCON QUALIFIERS

Super Lig champions, Galatasaray have confirmed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is not fully fit despite being named in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clashes against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Osimhen, who has had a brilliant start to the current campaign, sustained the injury during the tough 3-2 win over Istanbul Baakehir.

Since suffering the injury, Osimhen has missed Galatasaray’s last two matches across all competitions against Kocaelispor and Sporting Lisbon.

Despite the injury, the Super Eagles star has been named in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming clashes against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

In a statement released yesterday, Galatasaray confirmed that Osimhen will be unavailable for the clash against Trabzonspor as he continues with his recovery plans.

“Mario Lemina, Wilfried Singo, and Victor Osimhen, who are continuing their treatments, along with Kaan Ayhan, who felt pain in his Achilles tendon during the last training session, are not included in the squad for the Trabzonspor match,” the club wrote.

The Nigerian international has had a brilliant start to the campaign, netting six goals and providing two assists in his first four league appearances.

The former Napoli striker will be keen to recover from the injury and continue his brilliant performances for both club and country.