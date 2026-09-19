  • Saturday, 19th September, 2026

Nigeria, Colombia Battle for Semifinal Ticket 

Sport | 4 seconds ago

U20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 

An exhilarating clash is on the horizon at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, as Nigeria’s Falconets prepare to battle Colombia in a highly anticipated quarter-final matchup at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS in Łód tomorrow. With a coveted spot in the semi-finals at stake, both teams bring immense momentum and contrasting styles to this ultimate knockout showdown.

Nigeria enters the quarter-finals after delivering a masterclass performance in the Round of 16, where they comfortably dismantled England with an impressive 3-0 victory. The Falconets’ attack looked ruthlessly efficient, highlighted by a stunning opener from Tosin Rafiu, followed by clinical finishes from Janet Akekoromowei and substitute Mary Mamudu. Backed by an inspired performance from goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma, who pulled off a crucial penalty save against England, the West Africans are playing with sky-high confidence and defensive solidity.

Colombia, on the other hand, earned their ticket to the final eight by displaying incredible resilience against tournament hosts Poland. The South Americans edged out a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of a dramatic late own goal forced by Mariana Silva’s deflected effort in the 89th minute. Having advanced from the group stage as one of the best third-placed teams, Colombia has shown a knack for grinding out results and capitalising on critical moments.

This quarter-final sets up a classic tactical battle: Nigeria’s explosive pace and lethal finishing versus Colombia’s stubborn backline and gritty determination. 

The Falconets will look to impose their physical presence early, while Colombia aims to stifle the Nigerian rhythm and strike on the counter-attack. 

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