England Admits Falconets Outplayed The Young Lioness 

U20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

England striker, Princess Ademiluyi has expressed disappointment over her side’s 3–0 loss to Nigeria’s Falconets in the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ademiluyi played the full 90 minutes for England, but she failed to deliver the goods. Despite registering five shots — three of which were on target — she could not find the back of the net.

The result was unexpected, as England entered the fixture as favourites. While the English side slightly dominated possession, they fell short against a disciplined Nigerian side.

Following the defeat, Ademiluyi reflected on the performance and explained how coach Aduku’s Falconets outplayed them on the day.

Despite the defeat, Ademiluyi maintained that England performed well overall, highlighting their positive reaction after conceding the opening goal.

However, she noted that poor finishing ultimately cost them. Shortly after Nigeria took the lead, England were awarded a penalty, but Rachel Maltby failed to convert—a missed opportunity that could have changed the game’s trajectory.

Ademiluyi also acknowledged the Falconets’ relentless work rate and their resolute defending both on and off the ball, which proved difficult to break down.

“I think the team did well in terms of how we reacted after we went down. I don’t think our momentum dipped; I think we went straight back at them,” Ademiluyi said after the match.

“For us right now, the primary issue is finishing. Putting the ball in the back of the net is what we need to do.

“Their physicality is remarkable, along with the way they get in behind and drive directly toward the goal.”

Interestingly, Ademiluyi is of Nigerian heritge even though she plays for England. Perhaps, in a few years, she could be donning the green of Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Having eliminated England in the round of 16, the Falconets will now face Colombia in the quarter-finals — another stern test for Aduku’s squad as they aim to keep their campaign alive.