Pistis Foundation Names Micmar Communications Official Media Partner for UBOMI 2026

Micmar Communications, producer of the popular online sports outfits, sportsafricana, has partnered with Pistis Foundation as the fficial Media Partner for UBOMI 2026, its flagship free medical and surgical outreach programme.

The partnership brings together Pistis Foundation’s commitment to expanding access to free healthcare with Micmar Communications’ expertise in strategic communications, media relations, storytelling and brand visibility. By combining their respective strengths, both organisations will work to expand the reach of UBOMI 2026, strengthen public engagement and amplify the stories and impact emerging from the programme.

As Official Media Partner, Micmar Communications will support the communications and media strategy for UBOMI 2026, helping to connect the programme with wider audiences across Nigeria and beyond. The collaboration will spotlight the people, partners, volunteers and communities at the heart of UBOMI while creating greater awareness of the programme and its impact.

Commenting on the partnership, Sowari Akosionu, Chairperson, Communications Sub-Committee for UBOMI 2026, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Micmar Communications as the Official Media Partner for UBOMI 2026. Their experience and understanding of strategic communications will be invaluable as we take the story of UBOMI to a wider audience. We look forward to a partnership that not only amplifies the impact of UBOMI but also creates meaningful value for both organisations.”

Olalekan Okusan of Micmar Communications said: “At Micmar Communications, we believe in the power of purposeful storytelling to create awareness, inspire conversations and drive meaningful engagement. We are pleased to partner with Pistis Foundation on UBOMI 2026 and look forward to bringing our media and communications expertise to the initiative. This partnership provides an opportunity to amplify the stories and impact of UBOMI while contributing to a broader conversation about access to healthcare and social impact.”

Since its establishment, UBOMI has delivered 48,706 verified medical interventions, including consultations, diagnostics, pharmaceutical support, dental and eye care, as well as general and specialist surgical procedures, at no cost to beneficiaries.

The partnership with Micmar Communications will strengthen the programme’s ability to communicate this impact, bringing greater visibility to the experiences of beneficiaries and the collective efforts of the medical professionals, volunteers, partners and stakeholders who make the outreach possible.

Through strategic storytelling and media engagement, Pistis Foundation and Micmar Communications will work together to ensure that the reach of UBOMI extends beyond the communities directly served, creating greater awareness of its work and opportunities for more people and organisations to engage with the initiative.

Micmar Communications is a strategic communications and public relations agency providing public relations, media relations, reputation management, digital communications, brand strategy and integrated communications services to organisations and brands, with sportsafricana under its stable.