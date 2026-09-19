As Olu Jacobs Exits the Stage at 84

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Death rumours had spread several times across social media that Nollywood icon, Olu Jacobs had passed. Repeatedly, it was refuted by his family. In one instance recently, his wife and silver screen goddess, Joke Silva, addressed one of such reports, stating emphatically, “Olu Jacobs is alive and doing just fine.”

But that wasn’t enough to quell the grim reaper for too long. The rumours hitherto had followed Silva’s disclosure that her husband was dealing with a degenerative condition that affected his health. The condition subsequently restricted him from the social scenes, while colleagues and admirers continued to celebrate his contribution to Nigerian film and cinema. Then at 84, on Wednesday, he gave up the ghost.

The sad news soon spread across platforms. His family confirmed the news on Wednesday September 16, 2026, in an Instagram post shared by his son, Olusoji Jacobs. The family expressed gratitude for his life and asked the public to respect their privacy, describing him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, and as “The Lion of Lufodo,” an institution he co-founded with his wife.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo. We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our families’ privacy at this time.” To many he was a man whose talent, discipline and extraordinary command of his craft helped shape Nigeria’s film industry.

Born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, the beloved thespian was widely recognised for his commanding screen presence and memorable performances in Nigerian and international productions. Over the course of his career, Jacobs became one of the most respected figures in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, building a legacy that extended across stage, television and cinema.

In recognition of his vast contributions to African performing arts, Uncle Olu Jacobs as he’s fondly called was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011 and received the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007, and was honoured with the Industry Merit Award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

His film credits span various British television shows and series in the 1970s, including, The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, Barlow at Large, The Venturers, Angels, 1990, The Tomorrow People, The Professionals. In 1978, he played the role of President Mageeba in Michael Codron’s presentation of Tom Stoppard’s play ‘Night and Day’.

According to an excerpts of a piece, “In the 1980s Olu Jacobs starred in several international films some of which include John Irvin’s war film The Dogs of War, Roman Polanski’s adventure-comedy Pirates (1986) and the family-adventure film Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985). On television he was a cast in TVS’ The Witches and the Grinnygog (1983 series).

“Jacobs starred in over 120 Nollywood films and is considered by several media, film commentators and critics, to be one of the most influential African actors of all time, and is widely regarded as a cultural icon. He starred in several British television series and international films and has been regarded by many as one of the greatest and most widely respected African actors of his generation.”

Before returning to Nigeria where he became a major figure in the country’s film industry, Olu Jacobs trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and built a career featuring in British productions. Torrents of heartfelt tributes have continued to trail his demise, notably from public figures, celebrities, industry colleagues, and government officials.