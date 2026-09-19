Olu Jacobs: Gone Finally

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

There is something almost perversely Nigerian about the way Olu Jacobs finally left us. For years, social media undertakers had been rehearsing his obituary. They killed him in 2020, resurrected him, killed him again in 2021, brought him back in 2022, and somehow kept the rumour industry sufficiently busy thereafter. His wife, Joke Silva, became an unwilling chief mourner at funerals that had not happened. Family photographs, public appearances and the occasional irritated clarification were repeatedly required to prove that the great actor was still among the living. Now, on Wednesday, 16 September, 2026, the announcement came from his son, Olusoji Jacobs: Olu Jacobs had died at 84. This time, there would be no correction. The curtain had finally fallen.

One is tempted to say that Nigeria’s social-media undertakers have finally been vindicated. But that would give a rather grotesque joke too much dignity. The real story is that a man who had been prematurely declared dead so many times had lived a life substantial enough to survive even the rumours about his death. And perhaps that is the most appropriate place to begin any tribute to Olu Jacobs: not with the fact that he has died, but with the astonishing amount of life, work, discipline and influence that he packed into his 84 years.

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, MFR was not simply one of the familiar faces that became synonymous with Nollywood. Long before Nollywood acquired a name, a global audience or the confidence to call itself an industry, Jacobs had already acquired something rarer: professional pedigree. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and built an impressive career across British stage, television and film. His credits reached into productions associated with the BBC, the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, Pinewood and major international film companies, including appearances in The Dogs of War (1980), Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985) and Pirates (1986).

That background matters because it helps us understand what Olu Jacobs brought home. He did not return to Nigeria as an aspiring actor looking for his first break. He returned as a seasoned professional who had already experienced a theatre and screen culture in which craft mattered, preparation mattered and the actor was expected to know what he was doing. He brought that sensibility into an emerging Nigerian film industry that was still finding its feet. The result was not merely another successful acting career. It was a bridge between two worlds. And what a bridge he became.

In Nigerian homes, Olu Jacobs could be a king, a patriarch, a chief, a professor, a businessman, a villain, a statesman or some imposing elder whose mere arrival in a scene seemed to change the temperature of the room. He had that rare screen authority that did not require shouting. The eyes did much of the work. The deliberate movements did some more. Then came that unmistakable voice – deep, measured, occasionally tremulous, but carrying the weight of a man who expected to be heard.

Some actors enter a scene. Olu Jacobs seemed to occupy it.

There was also something intriguingly restrained about his charisma. He could look severe without becoming theatrical, authoritative without appearing desperate for attention, humorous without becoming a clown. Even when the material around him was less than distinguished – and Nigerian cinema has never suffered from a shortage of less-than-distinguished material – Jacobs often seemed to be operating according to another standard. He understood that acting is not merely memorising lines and moving in front of a camera. It is presence, timing, interpretation and the ability to make another person’s words sound as though they belong to you.

That professional seriousness eventually found institutional expression. With Joke Silva, his wife and fellow distinguished actor, he helped build the Lufodo Group, which grew beyond production into distribution, consultancy and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts. The academy’s stated ambition was particularly revealing: to provide rigorous, practice-based training capable of raising the standard of stage, television and film production in Nigeria. In other words, the couple did not merely complain about the industry’s shortcomings; they created platforms through which another generation could be trained.

This may ultimately prove one of the more important parts of the Jacobs legacy. The easiest thing for an accomplished professional is to complain about the younger generation. The more useful thing is to teach it. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva chose the latter. Lufodo’s continuing work in training and developing talent, including its later collaboration with Netflix to train Nigerian actors and writers, illustrates how an artistic career can evolve into institution-building.

And then there was Joke. For more than four decades, the two were partners in marriage, performance and enterprise. Their relationship became one of those rare Nigerian entertainment partnerships that survived the glare of public curiosity without being consumed by it. Joke was not merely “Mrs Olu Jacobs”; she was an accomplished actor in her own right. Olu was not merely “Joke Silva’s husband”. Together, they demonstrated what a creative partnership could become when talent, affection, professional respect and shared purpose were allowed to reinforce one another.

The irony is almost unbearable: at a time when the internet had repeatedly announced his death, the public was also witnessing the gradual withdrawal of a once extraordinarily active performer from the stage and screen. Illness had taken its toll, and Joke’s occasional public comments offered glimpses of the private burden behind the public legend. Yet even in those difficult years, there was dignity in the way the family managed his privacy and protected the man behind the celebrity.

Now the family has announced that the Lion of Lufodo has gone. Nigeria will, naturally, mourn him noisily. There will be tributes, photographs, old clips, quotations, reminiscences and perhaps the inevitable discovery by younger Nigerians that their parents had been watching Olu Jacobs long before many of them were born. There will be arguments over favourite films and favourite roles. There will be the usual social-media archaeology, with people digging up forgotten scenes and announcing, as though making a startling discovery, that “this man was a legend”.

But Olu Jacobs did not become a legend because social media eventually agreed to call him one. He became one because he did the work.

He trained. He travelled. He performed. He returned. He acted. He directed. He produced. He taught. He built. He mentored. He partnered. He endured. And, for more than half a century, he kept contributing to the craft that had given him his voice and his place in our collective imagination. Lufodo records a career spanning roughly five decades across stage, film and radio, with more than 300 movies in Nigeria to his credit.

So perhaps we should resist the temptation to make his death another performance. We have had enough premature ones already.

Let us simply acknowledge the man, the craft and the contribution. Olu Jacobs has finally left the stage. But unlike the rumours that repeatedly tried to bury him, his work will not require resurrection. The archive has already settled the matter.