Beyond Rent: Why Employer-assisted Housing Can be Game Changer

Omolabake Fasogbon

Rent inflation in Nigeria has continued to bite harder amid weakening household income.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that rent inflation rose from 14.79 per cent in June to roughly 39 per cent in July 2026.

For the past two years, meeting rent demands has become more herculean, with investment banking firm, GTI Investment Group estimating that rents surged by 80 to 120 per cent between 2024 and 2026.

Within this period, low- and middle-income households, along with young professionals have borne much of the brunt of skyrocketing costs.

Crucially, proximity to the workplace remains not just a key determinant but a priority shaping housing choice, and that pressure has made the hunt for accommodation a survival of the fittest.

Even a 133 percent minimum wage increase in 2024 has not offered a relief amid other competing needs, little wonder conversations around employer-provided housing have heightened in recent times.

A recent Nairametrics report affirms that proximity to commercial hubs and transport links keeps demand strong in areas like Ikeja, Surulere, Yaba, Somolu and Gbagada, adding that Mainland markets are drawing tenants priced out of premium Island locations, even as rents climb across both segments.

In the study, “Housing Costs and Commuting Distance,” Kevin Park et al. establish the correlation between housing cost and proximity to job centres, finding that home values or monthly rents drop by roughly 0.05% to 0.65 percent for every additional commuting mile from major employment hubs.

In essence, living near Lagos’s job hubs means residing around Victoria Island, Lekki, Yaba, Ikeja and Surulere, a reality seemingly out-of-reach for young professionals.

Tosin, a young graduate earning a monthly salary of N200,000 at a private company in Ikoyi, lives with his parents in Iyana-Ipaja. On average, he spends N6,000 daily and about N180,000 monthly commuting to work, leaving him with N20,000 to cover feeding, clothing, savings and other expenses.

Showing understanding of housing reality in Lagos, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat advised young workers like Tosin to live with parents or relatives, or share accommodation while building their finances.

Hamzat admitted that rent should not exceed 40 percent of a worker’s income, noting that anything beyond that makes no economic sense.

The deputy governor’s position has since stirred mixed reactions, yet raised a fundamental question on the feasibility of workers attaining financial freedom, amid other economic pressures, including transport costs.

Tosin already practises Hamzat’s advice, yet his remaining income after transport deductions falls short of the recommended 40 percent for rent. His salary would not secure him even a modest apartment, shared or otherwise, in the area where he works.

Experts reckon employer-assisted or employer-provided housing would have relieved Tosin finances and even spared him hours of daily commuting from Iyana-Ipaja to Victoria Island.

Nigeria’s housing crisis remains endemic and systemic, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income earners.

Analysis by GTI suggests the challenge is not all housing deficit but one rooted in capital allocation and affordability, noting that more than half of Lagos’s housing supply remains for a small segment of the market.

Specifically, GTI study on, ‘Beyond Rent: Mapping Lagos’ Housing-Led Capital Expansion’ found that properties priced below N15 million account for less than 5 percent of housing supply, while demand for such properties stands at about 55 percent.

Founder and CEO of US-based ORO, George Fatheree argued housing has transcended a personal issue to become a workplace one. He highlighted the need for employer-assisted housing schemes that help staff live closer to the office, asserting that long commutes degrade productivity even when workers find affordable shelter.

“When you’ve got employees who are coming and they’re stressed because 45 percent of their monthly paycheck is going to pay rent, and they’re broke, and it’s a crowded space, they are not showing up and doing their best work,” he said.

Employer-provided housing benefits both the company’s bottom line and the employee’s finances.

In a climate where affordable homes often mean living far from work, employers can offer relief through arrangements not limited to employer-leased apartments, corporate bulk-rental schemes, rent-subsidy guarantees and employer-developer housing partnerships, among others.

In the end, both employers and workers win.

Joke Omisore lives with her parents in Sango, Ogun State, but works in a distant part of Abuleegba, Lagos, earning N80,000 monthly. Ordinarily, her salary would barely cover her commuting costs but she has remained employed because her employer embraced an employer-leased apartment model, such which houses Joke and her colleagues at no cost and letting them to return home by weekends.

.Joke, therefore, is left with more of her income than Tosin, who earns far more but works on the Island.