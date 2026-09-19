Jetour X90 Plus Set for Abuja Experience, Brand Targets Premium SUV Market

Bennett Oghifo

Jetour Nigeria is set to showcase its flagship X90 Plus SUV at the Jetour Experience Abuja from September 22 to 24, 2026, as the automaker intensifies efforts to strengthen its presence in Nigeria’s premium SUV market.

The three-day event in Abuja will give prospective buyers, auto enthusiasts and families the opportunity to experience the seven-seater X90 Plus through hands-on demonstrations and test drives, alongside other models in the Jetour range.

The Abuja showcase follows the success of the brand’s earlier Jetour Experience in Lagos, where strong customer interest, inquiries and sales momentum reportedly encouraged the company to take the initiative to the Federal Capital Territory.

Jetour Nigeria said growing demand from customers in Abuja and neighbouring states was a major factor behind the decision to expand the experience to the northern market.

Positioned as a full-sized family SUV, the X90 Plus is designed for executives and families seeking a combination of space, technology, performance and comfort without the price tag associated with some luxury SUVs.

The model is offered with 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged engines paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The powertrain produces up to 254 horsepower and 390Nm of torque.

Inside the cabin, the X90 Plus features a 12.3-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, Sony premium audio system and wireless charging.

Its safety and driver-assistance features include a 360-degree panoramic camera, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and electronic stability systems.

Jetour’s growing profile in Nigeria has also earned the brand recognition from the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), which named it Fastest Growing Auto Brand, while it was also recognised as Auto Brand of the Year at the Nigeria Transport Lecture.

To support its expanding customer base, Jetour Nigeria, the sole authorised distributor, operates through seven accredited dealer partners across the country: Elizade Nigeria Limited, Mandilas Autos, R.T. Briscoe Motors, Germaine Auto Centre, Kojo Motors, Tab Autos Limited and New Era Auto Vehicle Services Limited.

The Abuja Experience is expected to provide Jetour with another platform to engage potential customers and reinforce its position in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive SUV market.