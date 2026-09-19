Former S’Eagles Striker’s Son, 15 Other Nigeria-eligible 

Players Invited for England National Teams

The English Football Association has announced the Three Lions and Young Lions’ squads for the first international break of the 2026-2027 season, with 15 Nigeria-eligible players receiving call-ups.

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha has earned his first senior call-up for a quartet of UEFA Nations League matches against Spain, Czechia (2) and Croatia.

The one-cap England international would no longer be eligible to represent the Super Eagles if he makes three appearances in those matches.

Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri and Everton winger Tyrique George have been included in England’s U21 squad for their final three U21 Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan, Slovakia and Republic of Ireland.

Nwaneri has five goals and two assists in fifteen appearances for England U21s and was a member of the squad that won the 2025 European Championship, while George has registered three goal involvements in six competitive appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fullback Wesley Okoduwa, Arsenal midfielder Ife Ibrahim and Chelsea striker Chizaram Ezenwata have been included in England U19s manager Ben Futcher’s 24-player squad for the friendlies against Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States and Belgium.

Wesley is the son of former Nigeria international striker Emmanuel Okoduwa, who impressed at the 2003 African Games.

Sam Alabi and Phoenix Offiah are heading to Switzerland with England U18s for the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon.

The Young Lions are set to face Colombia, Egypt and Korea Republic, with a fourth fixture against an opponent yet to be determined.

Arsenal new boy Vincent Joseph is among seven Nigerian players named in the England U17 squad for a three-match tournament, with the 2017 world champions set to face Israel, Venezuela and Germany after a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.