Cally Air to Expand Fleet with New CRJ Aircraft

Omolabake Fasogbon

Cally Air is set to expand its fleet with the delivery of a new CRJ aircraft as part of a phased expansion programme expected to continue into early 2027.

The aircraft will increase the airline’s capacity and provide greater flexibility to adjust flight frequencies across its domestic network.

Cally Air currently operates three aircraft, with the additional capacity expected to support its schedules as demand for domestic air travel continues to grow.

Commenting on the expansion, Commissioner for Aviation, Cross River State, Captain Inah Eno Utum (Rtd), said the move would strengthen air connectivity in the region.

“The expansion reflects the continued development of air connectivity within the region. Increased capacity can support movement between communities and create additional opportunities for trade, tourism and investment,” he said.

Cally Air’s flight operations are managed by ValueJet, which will support the airline during the aircraft induction and subsequent expansion.

Managing Director of ValueJet, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi, said the phased approach would ensure each aircraft was properly integrated into the operation.

“The phased addition of the aircraft allows each one to be properly integrated into the operation before the next is introduced. Our focus is on ensuring the process is carried out safely and efficiently while supporting Cally Air’s operational requirements,” Majekodunmi added.

The airline added that the expansion would support its existing domestic network while providing a platform for future growth, including potential expansion within the West African region.

