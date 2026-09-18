Tinubu, in Paris, Holds Talks With Vincent Bolloré Of Bolloré Group.Seeks expanded investment in Nigeria’s creative and digital economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, as part of his working vacation, held extensive talks in Paris, France with Mr Vincent Bolloré of the Bolloré Group, whose media and digital interests include Canal+, MultiChoice and Universal Music Group.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release, disclosed that during the meeting, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to development and economic growth, with strong emphasis on job creation for young Nigerians and investment in digitalisation.

Tinubu welcomed the Group’s decision to deepen its localisation in Nigeria, noting that the country’s growing global cultural influence presents an opportunity to bring more production, investment and jobs home.

He said his administration would continue to support investments that expand Nigeria’s creative and digital economy, develop local talent, strengthen infrastructure and position Nigeria as a base for businesses serving Africa and the wider global market.

The Presiden said the Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on creating an economy in which Nigeria’s talent, enterprise, and global cultural reach translate into greater opportunities and improved livelihoods for Nigerians.

Earlier, Bolloré Group confirmed plans to deepen the localisation of its operations in Nigeria across film, entertainment, fibre-optic infrastructure and related sectors.

Mr Bolloré and his executives outlined a series of new investments centred on Nigeria, which they described as the spearhead of Africa’s cultural renaissance, driven by the global success of Nollywood and Afrobeats and the growing international demand for all things Nigerian.