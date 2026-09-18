NCCF Seeks More Accessible Colorectal Cancer Screening in Nigeria

Ayodeji Ake

Nigeria’s capacity to screen for colorectal cancer remains limited, with fewer than 200 endoscopy centres available across the country, health experts have said.

The experts said the shortage makes it impractical for Nigeria to depend solely on colonoscopy for colorectal cancer screening, stressing the need for affordable and scalable alternatives that can be deployed at the community and primary healthcare levels.

They spoke at a scientific conference organised by the Niola Cancer Care Foundation to mark its 10th anniversary, with the theme, “Colorectal Cancer in Nigeria: Confronting Our Shared Realities Through Early Detection and Collective Action.”

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Olusegun Alatishe said Nigeria’s limited endoscopy infrastructure could become overwhelmed if large numbers of people requiring screening were routinely referred for colonoscopy.

He disclosed that a screening exercise involving about 2,300 asymptomatic Nigerians aged 45 years and above in Lagos, Ogun and Osun states found about 20 per cent with positive results requiring further investigation.

Alatishe said the findings underscored the need for a screening pathway capable of identifying people requiring further investigation before referral for more specialised procedures.

He also disclosed that researchers were exploring a urine-based test for colorectal cancer, which he said produced encouraging results during a pilot study.

According to him, the technology could potentially be deployed at primary healthcare centres, allowing people to provide urine samples for testing before those with abnormal results are referred for further investigation.

The professor stressed that Nigeria must develop screening approaches suited to its population, healthcare infrastructure and socioeconomic realities.

Also speaking, Professor Fatimah Abdulkareem said awareness campaigns would have limited impact without a system to move patients from screening to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.

She identified failure to recognise symptoms, inappropriate referrals, high costs of investigations and delays in diagnostic results as some of the factors contributing to late presentation.

A consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, Dr Eben Adepitan Aje, said social, religious, economic and educational factors also influence how Nigerians respond to symptoms.

He noted that some people first disclose persistent symptoms to spouses, pastors, imams or traditional leaders, while warning signs such as blood in the stool, constipation and changes in bowel habits may be dismissed as minor ailments.

The experts called for stronger primary healthcare services capable of identifying warning signs, conducting basic screening and making timely referrals.

Founder and Executive Director of the Niola Cancer Care Foundation, Eniola Akintunde, said the organisation’s 10-year journey had focused on awareness, early detection and support for patients and families.

She said colorectal cancer required collective action involving government, healthcare professionals, researchers, civil society, survivors, caregivers and the media.“Early detection can save lives. Awareness can change attitudes. Screening can prevent cancer or detect it early,” Akintunde said.

The experts agreed that beyond awareness, Nigeria needs an affordable and accessible screening pathway that connects early detection to prompt diagnosis, treatment and long-term follow-up.