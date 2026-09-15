  • Tuesday, 15th September, 2026

Nigerians in Diaspora Can Return, Invest and Contribute in National Devt, Says Obi 

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called for the creation of a country, where Nigerians living abroad can confidently return home, invest and contribute to national development.

Obi made the call in a statement yesterday after meeting with young Nigerian professionals in Washington, D.C., United States, where he discussed the country’s challenges and the reforms needed to move Nigeria forward.

He said Nigerians in the diaspora should not be viewed simply as people, who have left the country, noting that they remained an important part of Nigeria and should be encouraged to participate actively in its development.

“We must build a Nigeria where our young people do not have to leave their country in order to fulfil their dreams, and where those already abroad can confidently return, invest, contribute and participate in our national development,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor said achieving such a Nigeria would require responsible and compassionate leadership, stronger institutions and prudent management of public resources.

He added that citizens must also remain committed to demanding a country that works for everyone.

Obi said his interaction with the professionals in Washington reminded him of the calibre of Nigerians making significant contributions globally in medicine, technology, engineering, law, education and business.

He maintained that Nigeria’s greatest resource was its people, stressing that the country could achieve meaningful development if it got its leadership right.

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