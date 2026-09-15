APM: Makinde’s Popularity Rating is Victory for Us in 2027

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), has described the widespread popularity of its Presidential Candidate and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, especially among young people, as a heartwarming signpost of the party’s victory in the 2027 Presidential election.

The APM, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, relished Makinde’s trending as the Presidential candidate who best connects with the sensibilities, susceptibilities and desires of the youths following his record of always believing in, identifying and standing with young people in their pursuit of legitimate aspirations as citizens.

According to the APM spokesman, ”Nigerians know those who truly care for them. They can differentiate between mere election rhetoric and genuine commitment, devotion and capacity to serve.

”This explains why the Nigerian youth population are massively queuing behind Governor Makinde as a leader and president they can trust to drive the Nigeria of their dream.”

The APM said that it was therefore not surprised that the media space has been abuzz with thousands of Nigerians recalling how Governor Makinde personally joined the youths in the 2020 EndSARS protest and directed security agencies to give them adequate protection to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful protest.

”We are also not surprised that the youths are recalling that Governor Makinde spiritedly fought for them in opposing the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government’s ban on X (then Twitter) in June 2021.

”Governor Makinde had insisted, in an official statement, that the suspension would adversely impact the livelihood of young Nigerians as X is more than a communication tool but occupied a strategic position as a vital platform for domestic and international e-commerce and business engagements.

”Nigerians have expressed confidence in the Makinde Reset Nigeria Agenda which guarantees a national paradigm shift, ensures probity, transparency, accountability and afford regular Nigerians, especially the young people, stronger voice, protection and opportunity to freely aspire and participate in politics and economic governance.

”Nigerians recognize that the Reset Nigeria Agenda guarantees a nation where leaders are service-driven, open and accountable, and where the views of the people are respected and valued instead of being suppressed.

”Indeed, our Party and Presidential candidate do not take this confidence reposed in us by Nigerians for granted. We are intensifying every effort in strengthening our structures across the country to ensure that our votes and mandate are firmly protected,” he stated.