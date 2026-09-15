2027: North Will Not Betray Tinubu’s Loyalty Towards Region, Says Campaign DG, Yari

• Sanwo-Olu, Oba of Lagos receive APC Presidential Campaign Council

Director-General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator AbdulAziz Yari, yesterday, assured the Oba of Lagos that the north would fully repay the political debt it owed President Bola Tinubu for his alliance that secured the region a full presidential term from 2015 to 2023.

Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, insisted that nothing would prevent the south from completing its full term in Aso Rock. He said the north would use the 2027 presidential election to express gratitude for Tinubu’s camaraderie, which facilitated former President Muhammadu Buhari’s ascent to power.

Yari spoke in Lagos when he led the leadership of the PCC to seek royal blessing at the Iga-Iduganran Palace of Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Rilwanu Akiolu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State received Yari and his entourage before leading them to the palace.

Yari recalled how Tinubu resisted the pressure mounted on him by some politicians to contest against Buhari in 2019, stressing that Tinubu did not only allow his predecessor to complete his term, but also supported the north.

He stated, “For us in the north, I think it is time for us to pay Tinubu back for allowing the north complete its full term. I remember there was a struggle by some power-mongering bloc within the APC who tried to convince Tinubu to contest presidential election in 2019. He resisted the pressure and said it was the turn of the north.

“Tinubu said as long as Buhari can come out and ask people to vote for him, he would be with Buhari till the end. And that was what Tinubu truly did. Today, I don’t think there is an excuse for us from the northern region not to support Tinubu to continue the good job he started and complete its tenure.

“The message from the northern Nigeria, where I came from, is that there is nothing to worry about. There are still people of high calibre and character who believe in justice and fairness. We are going to do our best to ensure that Tinubu’s journey continues till the end. He can count on us.”

Yari said Tinubu had fundamentally restructured the country, acknowledging that the president inherited a challenging situation from his predecessors.

He pointed out that the APC campaign council was not seeking Tinubu’s re-election based on power rotation. He said Nigerians wanted the president back in power, given accomplishments in resetting the economy and the progress recorded in building infrastructure and placing the country on the path of prosperity.

Sanwo-Olu said the PCC comprised eminent administrators and experienced politicians, including former Senate presidents, governors, speakers, and senior political leaders.

He said the campaign council took the traditional leadership as the first port of call in its nationwide assignment, demonstrating the importance of traditional institutions in promoting peace, unity, and national development.

Akiolu declared that there was no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027, expressing confidence that Tinubu would win re-election.

He stated, “One important thing that I know is that, in the next four to five years, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock. By the time the head of this campaign team is coming back here on a visit, he will come to inform me that Tinubu’s second term has happened.”

The traditional ruler called for an issue-based campaign, while urging Nigerians to embrace honesty, hard work, unity, and sincerity of purpose. He said political differences should not lead to enmity among citizens.

On the delegation of Sanwo-Olu were Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; House of Assembly members; Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) members; and local government chairmen.