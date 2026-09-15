1,303 Candidates Jostle for 109 Seats in 2027 Senate Race, 123 Women, 1,180 Men Listed

•Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele, Oshiomhole, Kalu, Natasha, others on the ballot

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





No fewer than 1,303 candidates have been cleared to contest the 109 senatorial seats in the January 2027 National Assembly elections, according to the final list released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The list, contained in the commission’s final register of candidates for the senatorial election, indicates that the contests across the country would feature a wide field of candidates drawn from several political parties.

A review of the 127-page document show that 1,180 of the candidates are male, while only 123 are female, highlighting the continuing disparity in the representation of women among those seeking elective senatorial positions.

The final list also features several prominent politicians and serving lawmakers, setting the stage for keen contests in a number of senatorial districts.

Among the high-profile names on the list are Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who is listed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North-West; Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, listed as the APC candidate for Kano North; and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, listed as the APC candidate for Edo North.

The list also contains the name of Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, as the APC candidate for Ekiti Central.

Bamidele is listed alongside candidates from other political parties, including ADC, APM, NDC, LP, NNPP, and PDP.

In Kogi Central, the list shows Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate. The senator is listed among 11 candidates contesting the district, including former Governor Yahaya Bello, who is flying the APC ticket.

The document further indicates that several political parties fielded candidates across the senatorial districts, underlining the increasingly competitive nature of the 2027 National Assembly elections.

APC and PDP feature prominently on the list, while other parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), are equally represented.

The spread of candidates is evident in individual senatorial districts.

For instance, Kano Central has 18 candidates, including former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau on the APC platform, while Kano North has 15 candidates, among them Barau Jibrin of APC.

Similarly, Akwa Ibom North-West has candidates from a broad range of political parties, including Akpabio of APC, while Akwa Ibom South also has a sizeable field.

The final list also reveals significant age differences among the candidates. While some candidates are in their 30s, others are in their 60s and 70s.

The list includes candidates aged 35 and above in several constituencies, as well as septuagenarians seeking Senate seats.

The gender figures, however, shows a marked imbalance. With 123 women against 1,180 men, women account for less than 10 per cent of the candidates in the final senatorial list.

INEC’s document identifies the candidates by state, senatorial constituency, political party, disability status, age, gender, and educational qualifications.

Each entry is authenticated under the signature of the commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The publication of the final list effectively provided the basis for the next phase of the 2027 senatorial contests, with political parties and their candidates now expected to intensify campaigns for votes across the 109 senatorial districts.

With 1,303 candidates competing for 109 seats, the figures suggest an average of about 12 candidates for every Senate seat, although the number varies considerably from one senatorial district to another.