Alia Warns Against Garnishee Orders to Govt

‎George Okoh in Makurdi

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Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia, has raised concerns over the huge financial awards arising from garnishee proceedings against state and local government accounts, warning that such deductions could undermine government’s development efforts.

‎Alia made this known at the Benue State High Court Headquarters in Makurdi during the special court session marking the opening of the 2026/2027 Legal Year.

‎The governor called for stronger cooperation between the Executive and Judiciary in handling issues that could affect the state’s development, stressing that the two arms of government should not be seen as rivals but as partners with a shared responsibility to serve the people.

‎‎He urged judicial officers, lawyers and other justice-sector stakeholders to uphold professionalism, integrity and fairness, while ensuring that justice was administered without fear or favour.

‎According to him, adherence to professional ethics and the dignity of the judicial profession, anchored on the fear of God, remained essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

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‎Alia also appealed to the Judiciary to work with his administration to address delays in the determination of cases, stressing that litigants should be given fair and timely hearing.

‎He said Benue needed a justice system that’s accessible, efficient, independent and responsive, noting that the state’s aspirations in security, economic development, investment, education, healthcare and social advancement could only flourish under a stable legal and institutional environment.

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‎The governor described the Judiciary as a fundamental pillar of democracy and a vital institution for citizens seeking protection of their rights and redress against injustice.

‎The State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, charged judicial officers and members of the Bar to remain firm in the administration of justice and resist practices capable of undermining public confidence in the legal system.

‎Justice Ikpambese urged the Bench and Bar to handle the scales of justice with steady hands, while rejecting frivolous applications and unnecessary adjournments designed merely to delay the determination of cases.

‎Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Timothy Yangien, said the theme of the Legal Year, “The Nigerian Judiciary at a Crossroads: Innovation, Accountability and Public Trust,” was particularly relevant to the prevailing realities in the justice sector.

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