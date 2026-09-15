2027: Uzodimma Inaugurates Imo APC Campaign, Orders Sweeping of Grassroots

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Campaign Council, charging members to extend party operations to every ward, polling unit, and communities across the state for the purpose of sweeping the presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly polls next year.

He spoke yesterday at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre (EIICC) in Owerri, noting that the Council’s core mandate was to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general election.

Uzodimma, who described the APC as a formidable political brand dedicated to socio-economic transformation, urged Council members to approach their appointments as a national service requiring discipline, strategic unity, and active grassroots engagement.

The governor emphasised that campaign operations must move beyond urban centres into local communities to engage the electorate directly.

“Our Campaign Council must establish an active presence at the local government, ward, and polling-unit levels. Candidates across all levels—from the National Assembly to the State House of Assembly—must operate as a unified team to communicate our Party’s transformative achievements,” Uzodimma stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening political structures in Imo State to support President Tinubu’s national development agenda and secure a complete electoral win for the ruling Party

in 2027.

Earlier, the APC National Vice Chairman (South East), Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, reiterated that the primary goal of the Campaign Council was strictly focused on winning elections across all elective positions.

“The mandate before us is clear: to secure victory in the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly elections,” Arodiogbu said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Imo State APC Chairman, Chief Austin Onyedebelu, directed Campaign Council members to immediately initiate door-to-door outreach across the 27 local government areas.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated body, Chief Chris Okewulonu assured Party leadership that the Campaign Council was fully prepared to execute its mandate without compromises or delays.