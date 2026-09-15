LP Disowns Arabambi over Obi’s Certicate Matter, Says He’s Not Their Party Member

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP), has maintained that Abayomi Arabambi, who recently dragged the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, to court over Mr Peter Obi’s academic records, did not do so as a member of the party.

In a statement by LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, the party said it chose to remain silent when it first learned of the development on social media, believing that reacting would only feed the desires of some clout chasers.

It, however, noted that a reaction has become inevitable now that the story has found its way into some mainstream newspapers, with headlines describing Arabambi as an LP chieftain.

The party clarified that while it wished to refrain from commenting on the substance or otherwise of the litigant’s case before the court, particularly as Peter Obi was no longer its member, it said the public should be informed that Arabambi was not a member of the Labour Party.

“On Wednesday, 18th March 2026, the National Executive Council, NEC, of the Labour Party suspended 25 of its members for various infractions bordering on anti-party activities.

“That suspension, which was made public and widely reported by several mainstream media organisations across the country, included the said Abayomi Arabambi and a few other former members.

“The suspension was subsequently ratified by the National Convention of the Party, the highest decision-making organ of the Labour Party, on 28th April 2026. Following the said ratification, the affected members ceased to be members of the Party.

“It is also worth mentioning that, since the above decision was taken by the Labour Party, no organ of the Party has sat to revisit or reverse the decision concerning the expelled members.

“It is therefore against this background that the Labour Party wishes to inform the general public, and particularly the media, that Abayomi Arabambi is not a member of the Labour Party and could not have instituted any action in court as a member of the Party, having long severed ties with the Labour Party.

“If Abayomi Arabambi has presented himself to the public as a chieftain or representative of the Labour Party, the general public is hereby notified that such representation is entirely unauthorised and, prima facie, amounts to impersonation.

“The matter is currently being reviewed by the Party’s lawyers for the purpose of determining the appropriate legal and other steps that may be taken, including a possible petition to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

“Finally, the public is hereby notified that this press release is issued solely to clarify the alleged relationship between the litigant and the Labour Party and has no bearing whatsoever on the validity or otherwise of his claims against Mr Peter Obi before the court.

“The Labour Party nonetheless hopes that this statement has put the matter in its proper perspective and, most importantly, clarified the status of Abayomi Arabambi vis-à-vis the Labour Party.”