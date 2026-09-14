Four-man CAF, FIFA Team in Abuja over Nigeria Football Crisis

A four-man team believed to be from CAF and FIFA arrived Abuja at the weekend to meet with the leadership of National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Interim heads of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

THISDAY sources close to the NSC confirmed the arrival of the officials without confirming their names.

The visit is in connection with the situation that led to Ibrahim Gusau and his board members to vacate the board of the NFF after pressure from stakeholders. Nigeria’s back-to-back failures across board the national teams created room for the exit of Gusau and his men.

A Normalisation Committee is expected to be named to lead to the reforms of the governing statutes before an election will hold for new officers of the NFF.